Apple WWDC 2023 schedule revealed! From iOS 17, MacBook Air to MR Headset, know what’s coming

After months of speculation, we finally have confirmation of the schedule for Apple's next big event, the WWDC 2023. The Cupertino-based tech giant holds its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on a yearly basis where it announces software updates as well as new hardware products. Although iOS 17 is one of the big reveals scheduled for this year, it is not the only announcement that Apple is expected to make. Reports have also hinted at other Apple products which could be announced.

With less than 20 days to go for the event, Apple has finally revealed the schedule for WWDC 2023, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California.

WWDC 2023 Schedule

According to the schedule, the event will kick off on June 5 at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. It will begin with a keynote presentation which is likely to be hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook. This is where Apple usually announces big software releases and new hardware products, giving the audience a chance to try them later in the day, followed by lunch.

Thereafter, Apple will hold its 2023 Platforms State of the Union presentation, giving developers a chance to get an in-depth view of what technology Apple has to offer, as well as plans for the future.

Since, WWDC 2023 will be held from June 5 - June 9, there is a chance that Apple could also make other announcements. Be sure to return to HT Tech on June 5 for the latest coverage on Apple announcements at WWDC 2023. Meanwhile, here's what we expect from Apple.

WWDC 2023: Expected announcements

iOS 17: It started as an update with minor changes, but now it appears that the iOS 17 could bring some of the most requested iPhone features to life. Leaks have suggested that a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music and more can be added. Additionally, iOS 17 can unlock the app sideloading feature in the EU region, as per some reports.

Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's ambitious project, an AR/VR headset (or mixed reality headset), which, according to leaks, is being called Reality One or Reality Pro, can also be launched during the event. The headset will also be packed with cutting-edge technology such as dual 4K micro-OLED displays, ‘dozens' of cameras to map the surroundings as well as monitoring facial expressions, hand gestures, iris scanning for authentication and more.

watchOS 10: Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that the watchOS 10 could also get some significant feature boosts. Some of the most talked about features include a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen and more.

15-inch MacBook Air: A larger MacBook Air can also be launched at the event. It will get a display size of 15.5-inch and the M2 chipset with 8-core and 10-core GPU variants. It is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now.