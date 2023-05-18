Home Tech News Apple WWDC 2023 schedule revealed! From iOS 17, MacBook Air to MR Headset, know what’s coming

Apple WWDC 2023 schedule revealed! From iOS 17, MacBook Air to MR Headset, know what’s coming

Apple is gearing up for the WWDC 2023 which is less than 20 days away, and Apple has released a schedule for the event. Know what’s coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 15:03 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
WWDC 2023
View all Images
Apple will announce several hardware and software products at the WWDC 2023. (Apple)

After months of speculation, we finally have confirmation of the schedule for Apple's next big event, the WWDC 2023. The Cupertino-based tech giant holds its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on a yearly basis where it announces software updates as well as new hardware products. Although iOS 17 is one of the big reveals scheduled for this year, it is not the only announcement that Apple is expected to make. Reports have also hinted at other Apple products which could be announced.

With less than 20 days to go for the event, Apple has finally revealed the schedule for WWDC 2023, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California.

WWDC 2023 Schedule

According to the schedule, the event will kick off on June 5 at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. It will begin with a keynote presentation which is likely to be hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook. This is where Apple usually announces big software releases and new hardware products, giving the audience a chance to try them later in the day, followed by lunch.

Thereafter, Apple will hold its 2023 Platforms State of the Union presentation, giving developers a chance to get an in-depth view of what technology Apple has to offer, as well as plans for the future.

Since, WWDC 2023 will be held from June 5 - June 9, there is a chance that Apple could also make other announcements. Be sure to return to HT Tech on June 5 for the latest coverage on Apple announcements at WWDC 2023. Meanwhile, here's what we expect from Apple.

WWDC 2023: Expected announcements

iOS 17: It started as an update with minor changes, but now it appears that the iOS 17 could bring some of the most requested iPhone features to life. Leaks have suggested that a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music and more can be added. Additionally, iOS 17 can unlock the app sideloading feature in the EU region, as per some reports.

Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's ambitious project, an AR/VR headset (or mixed reality headset), which, according to leaks, is being called Reality One or Reality Pro, can also be launched during the event. The headset will also be packed with cutting-edge technology such as dual 4K micro-OLED displays, ‘dozens' of cameras to map the surroundings as well as monitoring facial expressions, hand gestures, iris scanning for authentication and more.

watchOS 10: Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that the watchOS 10 could also get some significant feature boosts. Some of the most talked about features include a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen and more.

15-inch MacBook Air: A larger MacBook Air can also be launched at the event. It will get a display size of 15.5-inch and the M2 chipset with 8-core and 10-core GPU variants. It is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 May, 15:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets