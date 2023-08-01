Home Tech News Are asteroids a threat to Earth?

Are asteroids a threat to Earth?

Asteroids are a permanent threat to Earth. So, if an asteroid seems to be potentially dangerous, ESA, NASA, and other space agencies collaborate to inform civil authorities. It is crucial to locate these asteroids as early as possible to get more time to deal with the threat.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 19:22 IST
Wave of asteroids coming! NASA reveals 5 rushing towards Earth; biggest is 150 feet wide
asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2016 AW65 – Asteroid 2016 AW65 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, July 31. The asteroid, with a width of around 150 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 20583 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 OS3 - Asteroid 2023 OS3, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth tomorrow, August 1. The asteroid is small in size, with a width of around 31 feet. It is travelling at almost 17345 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at just 962,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 OQ3 – Asteroid 2023 OQ3, with a width of about 110 feet, will also make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, August 1. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 35205 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 1.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroids
4/5 Asteroid 2023 OF1 – Asteroid 2023 OF1, with a width of nearly 150 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38643 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 OY4 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 OY4 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. In terms of size, it is almost 130 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a blistering speed of 63484 kilometers per hour. (REUTERS)
Asteroid
View all Images
Reason for that is that some of these asteroids are massive and could cause significant destruction to the Earth if they crash into it. (Freepik)

Scientists are continuously trying to locate asteroid threats so that major precautions can be taken.At the European Space Agency (ESA), experts at the NEO Coordination Centre in Italy assess various factors to evaluate the potential risk posed by asteroids.These factors include the asteroid's trajectory, size, estimated mass, and composition, among others.

According to ESA, While some asteroids are massive and could cause significant destruction if they were to impact Earth, their overall population in our Solar System is relatively small, and over 90% of them have been detected and tracked.At present, no known asteroids pose any immediate concern, but many remain undiscovered, necessitating continuous search efforts.

Some asteroids are very small, less than 10 meters in diameter, and only a small number of them have been found among their estimated population. These smaller ones pose no threat if they were to impact Earth.

However, the real concern lies with the middle-sized asteroids, ranging from tens to hundreds of meters in diameter. There are numerous asteroids in this size category that remain undetected.

If one of them were to collide with Earth, it could cause significant damage to a city or populated area. Nevertheless, if we identify these asteroids early on, we can accurately predict their point of impact and implement measures to protect people.

Minor space centre

Observations from various sources worldwide, including ESA's Optical Ground Station, European observatories, and amateur astronomers, along with forthcoming data from ESA's Flyeye and Test-Bed Telescopes, are sent to the Minor Planet Center in the US, acting as an international hub for asteroid data.ESA's Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre and NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies utilize this data to determine the orbits of potentially hazardous asteroids and assess their risk level.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 19:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets