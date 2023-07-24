Home Tech News As Twitter logo turns into X, here is how Elon Musk crafted it in his own image

As Twitter logo turns into X, here is how Elon Musk crafted it in his own image

Twitter logo change announced today is not the only change wrought by Elon Musk since he bought the portal. He has brought major changes and here we list how he reshaped the platform in his image - a brash, genius, go-getter.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 16:22 IST
Elon Musk Twitter Bankruptcy Talk: Timeline
Twitter
1/13 He’s told employees to brace themselves for long hours, that “the road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” and said bankruptcy was possible. Here’s how the saga is unfolding: (Bloomberg)
Twitter
2/13 Oct. 27: Musk takes control- His first act is to fire the Board along with CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, head of legal Vijaya Gadde and Counsel Sean Edgett. Musk forms advisory team that includes celebrity attorney Alex Spiro, VC David Sacks, Neuralink CEO and head of Musk’s family office Jared Birchall, investor Jason Calacanis, and partner of Andreessen Horowitz Sriram Krishnan. (Reuters)
Twitter
3/13 Oct. 28: Brands begin to take pause- As Musk plans to unban accounts and says he will charge for user verification, advertisers suspend ads. (AFP)
Elon Musk Twitter
4/13 Oct. 31: Top tweeters protest- Amid murmurings of plans to charge existing verified accounts, author Steven King tweets, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.” (AFP)
Elon Musk
5/13 Nov. 1: Teams working around the clock- The product team works over the weekend on Musk’s idea to charge users for blue check marks. A photo of product director Esther Crawford sleeping on the floor of a conference room, trying to make the deadline, goes viral. Meanwhile, managers are asked to make lists of who can be fired. Employees print out their software code for review by Musk and engineers from Tesla, to determine if their contributions are worthy of keeping a job. (REUTERS)
Twitter
6/13 Nov. 3: Massive layoffs begin- A memo is sent to all employees telling them of imminent layoffs and to watch for an email with the subject line: “Your Role at Twitter.” Badge access to offices is suspended as 3,700 staffers receive word that they’ve been cut. Realizing employees essential for the continuity of the business have been let go by mistake, some are asked to come back. (AP)
Elon Musk Twitter
7/13 Co-founder EV Williams tweets, “Heart’s out to the tweeps getting laid off today.” Co-founder Jack Dorsey adds, “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.” (REUTERS)
image caption
8/13 Nov. 5-6: Musk responds to celebrity protests- Unrest grows on the platform over the weekend, particularly over the issue of impersonator accounts. Actress Valerie Bertinelli starts a movement of people changing their Twitter names to “Elon Musk.” Comedian Kathy Griffin joins the protest, finds her account locked. Then Musk announces, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying `parody’ will be permanently suspended.” (AP)
Twitter
9/13 Nov. 8: Musk sells more Tesla- Despite a previous vow not to sell any more Tesla stock, Musk sells an additional $3.95 billion, bringing the total sold in past year to $36 billion. (REUTERS)
twitter
10/13 Nov. 9: Musk Blue tick mark- Blue check mark option becomes available for purchase, and immediately becomes a tool for impersonators. An account masquerading as Nintendo Inc. posts an image of Super Mario holding up a middle finger. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
11/13 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and a close cadre of advisers are considering a host of changes to the way Twitter is run and makes money. (REUTERS)
Twitter
12/13 Nov. 10: More key executives quit as Musk warns of bankruptcy- In his first meeting with employees, Musk tells them to brace for 80-hour weeks and requires everyone back in the office full time. He also says bankruptcy for the company is not out of the question if it doesn’t start generating more cash. Several executives in charge of keeping Twitter safe and accountable to its users quit, including chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance Marianne Fogarty.. (AFP)
Twitter
13/13 Nov. 11: Verified accounts get “Official” tags- Twitter adds badges that say “offiical” to verified accounts in some places, though confusion abounds. More brands depart the platform. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
View all Images
Elon Musk's Twitter logo is now 'X'. (REUTERS)

Twitter logo change announced today is not the only change wrought by Elon Musk since he bought the portal. He has brought major changes and here we list how he reshaped the platform in his own image - a brash, genius, go-getter foused on quality and profit. In fact, ever since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has been making significant changes, but his latest move will be the most transformative yet. Musk announced a rebranding of the micro-blogging platform, changing it into 'X' and bidding farewell to the beloved Twitter logo and the iconic bird gradually. Rumors of this rebranding had been circulating for some time.

The rebranding into 'X' has already started, with the social media site's official handle changing its display name to 'X.' The bird logo has been replaced, and the handle's bio has been tweaked. In its older state, Twitter in no way embodied what must stood for. What he is aiming to do is to create a super app, making Twitter more than just a social media platform.

Here are some major changes that happened since Musk's takeover:

1. Twitter Blue: Musk introduced a paid verification system and removed the blue badge of legacy verification, leading to controversies and concerns about security. Many took advantage of this to push fake profiles. In fact, hate speech is still rampant on Twitter.

2. Verification Ticks: Musk introduced gold and silver ticks for brands and government figures. Later, blue ticks were reintroduced for celebrities to prove their authenticity.

3. Account Reinstatements: Musk faced backlash for reinstating high-profile accounts suspended by the previous Twitter leadership, including controversial figures like Kanye West, Andrew Tate, and former US president Donald Trump.

4. Mass Layoffs: Musk laid off nearly half of Twitter's workforce as a cost-cutting measure, drawing heavy criticism.

5. Advertising Troubles: Twitter's advertising business faced challenges, with ad revenue dropping by nearly 50%. The platform's cash flow remained negative due to the decrease in ad revenue and heavy debt load.

6. Introduction of Payments and Commerce: Musk explored new revenue streams by introducing payments and peer-to-peer transactions on the platform.

7. Technical Changes: Twitter faced technical issues as Musk fine-tuned the platform, including changes to the "For You" and "Following" tabs.

8. Competition from Meta: Looking at the chaos in Twitter, Facebook's parent company, Meta, launched a text-based platform called Threads, posing fierce competition to Twitter. Many Twitter subscribers left it for Threads.

9. Influencer Exodus: As Musk announced the rebranding, many influencers declared they would leave the platform, adding to the earlier exodus.

10. X Corporation: Musk renamed Twitter's parent company as the X Corporation, with plans for an "Art Deco" style emblem and renaming posts as "X."

In short, With Twitter transforming into 'X,' Elon Musk envisions a multi-functional app that combines social media with payment services. The changes have sparked mixed reactions, but Musk is determined to redefine Twitter's identity in the digital world and reflect more of what he stands for.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 15:52 IST
