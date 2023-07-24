As Twitter logo turns into X, here is how Elon Musk crafted it in his own image

Twitter logo change announced today is not the only change wrought by Elon Musk since he bought the portal. He has brought major changes and here we list how he reshaped the platform in his own image - a brash, genius, go-getter foused on quality and profit. In fact, ever since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has been making significant changes, but his latest move will be the most transformative yet. Musk announced a rebranding of the micro-blogging platform, changing it into 'X' and bidding farewell to the beloved Twitter logo and the iconic bird gradually. Rumors of this rebranding had been circulating for some time.

The rebranding into 'X' has already started, with the social media site's official handle changing its display name to 'X.' The bird logo has been replaced, and the handle's bio has been tweaked. In its older state, Twitter in no way embodied what must stood for. What he is aiming to do is to create a super app, making Twitter more than just a social media platform.

Here are some major changes that happened since Musk's takeover:

1. Twitter Blue: Musk introduced a paid verification system and removed the blue badge of legacy verification, leading to controversies and concerns about security. Many took advantage of this to push fake profiles. In fact, hate speech is still rampant on Twitter.

2. Verification Ticks: Musk introduced gold and silver ticks for brands and government figures. Later, blue ticks were reintroduced for celebrities to prove their authenticity.

3. Account Reinstatements: Musk faced backlash for reinstating high-profile accounts suspended by the previous Twitter leadership, including controversial figures like Kanye West, Andrew Tate, and former US president Donald Trump.

4. Mass Layoffs: Musk laid off nearly half of Twitter's workforce as a cost-cutting measure, drawing heavy criticism.

5. Advertising Troubles: Twitter's advertising business faced challenges, with ad revenue dropping by nearly 50%. The platform's cash flow remained negative due to the decrease in ad revenue and heavy debt load.

6. Introduction of Payments and Commerce: Musk explored new revenue streams by introducing payments and peer-to-peer transactions on the platform.

7. Technical Changes: Twitter faced technical issues as Musk fine-tuned the platform, including changes to the "For You" and "Following" tabs.

8. Competition from Meta: Looking at the chaos in Twitter, Facebook's parent company, Meta, launched a text-based platform called Threads, posing fierce competition to Twitter. Many Twitter subscribers left it for Threads.

9. Influencer Exodus: As Musk announced the rebranding, many influencers declared they would leave the platform, adding to the earlier exodus.

10. X Corporation: Musk renamed Twitter's parent company as the X Corporation, with plans for an "Art Deco" style emblem and renaming posts as "X."

In short, With Twitter transforming into 'X,' Elon Musk envisions a multi-functional app that combines social media with payment services. The changes have sparked mixed reactions, but Musk is determined to redefine Twitter's identity in the digital world and reflect more of what he stands for.