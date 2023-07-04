As users flee Twitter after hitting ‘limit’, Bluesky witnesses ‘record traffic’

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has suffered hits from his rather erratic decision-making - some good, some great, and some downright ugly. Right after taking the seat as the CEO of the company, he began a massive layoff that saw people working with the company for years being let go. Later, he introduced the Twitter Blue subscription, adding the blue tick as a part of the package, something that has been given to people of repute to distinguish them from fake accounts. While Musk is no longer the CEO after appointing Linda Yaccarino and taking the Chairman and CTO role, he is still making decisions - questionable ones. On Saturday, he announced a tweet view limit for all users, causing panic among the user base. Soon, many flocked to the Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky, the Twitter rival.

Bluesky gains users over the weekend

Bluesky, a decentralized social network, has become a refuge for users that do not want to stop their social media experience after hitting the daily tweet limit. Although the platform is in its beta stage and is only accepting users on an invite-basis, it still reported a ‘record high' on Saturday, as per a CNBC report, the day Musk tweeted the new and temporary policy.

According to the report, the influx was so high that it disrupted the sign-up process and Bluesky had to suspend the feature till Sunday late afternoon.

What is Bluesky

Bluesky is a social media platform, similar to Twitter, where users can post their ‘skeets' (a portmanteau of 'sky' and 'tweet') and interact with others. The unique aspect of it is that Bluesky is a decentralized platform. If you are confused about what that means, understand it this way:

Maybe you like the group of people you are connected with on a social media platform and you would want to see their posts, but the platform's algorithm constantly pushes content that you are not interested in or it feels provocative. The decentralization will allow you to access the posts from your group through an open domain and take it to a different platform (that you can either build or join after someone else has built it) with a different set of algorithms that aligns with your social media usage.

It is not known when the platform may go public and allow people to join without needing an invite.