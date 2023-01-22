    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Awesome find! Indian scientists detect radio signal from 9bn years ago

    Awesome find! Indian scientists detect radio signal from 9bn years ago

    Indian astronomers have detected a radio signal from a distant galaxy that is as old as around 9 billion years.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 10:17 IST
    5 Best International Space Station photos from 2022! Awesome year end gift by NASA
    International space station
    1/6 NASA uploaded a video with a montage of images on the Johnson YouTube channel which showcased the best moments aboard the International Space Station in 2022. Check them out. (Bloomberg)
    image caption
    2/6 In this image, NASA astronaut Bob Hines is working with GRASP instruments to help researchers understand microgravity movements as he performs various tasks. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    3/6 Showcasing the advanced research taking place on ISS, this image showcases the XROOTS investigation conducted by NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins. The research uses hydroponic and aeroponic techniques instead of soil to grow plants. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    4/6 This image shows the Expedition 86 crew members during a conference with mission control on Earth. (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    5/6 Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Mark Vande Hei take a peek at the Earth passing below them through the ISS cupola windows.  (NASA Johnson YouTube)
    image caption
    6/6 The final image is of the Carrizozo Malpais, a long strip of basalt which is located in the desert of New Mexico. This strip was formed after decades of eruption in the region.  (NASA Johnson YouTube )
    Galaxy
    View all Images
    The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope helped to detect the radio signal from an ancient galaxy at a record-breaking distance. (Pixabay)

    The latest study looked back in time to the early universe to answer some of the most-asked questions - "How do stars form in the early galaxies?" To answer this, many astronomers have been trying to detect radio signals emitted by nearby galaxies. However, the difficulty to pick up the signal intensifies with the distance of the galaxy from the Earth. The vast expansion of the universe causes the reduction in energy due to the stretch of its wavelength. This means, telescopes available on Earth require a natural boost to detect long-wavelength and low-energy radio waves. Now, Indian Astronomers have captured a radio signal, that too from the most distant galaxy at a specific wavelength of 21 cm line in order to unveil secrets of the early universe.

    It is said to be the first 5σ detection of H I 21 cm emission from a star-forming galaxy at redshift z ∼ 1.3, which is around 9 billion years ago, while using the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope. An article by Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society have revealed the details that astronomers detected signals from the star-forming galaxy SDSSJ0826+5630. It helped the astronomers to measure the gas content of the galaxy and find out that its mass is double that of the visible stars of the early galaxy.

    Arnab Chakraborty, the main researcher of the study from McGill University said, “A galaxy emits different kinds of radio signals. Until now, it's only been possible to capture this particular signal from a galaxy nearby, limiting our knowledge to those galaxies closer to Earth." But he thanked a naturally occurring phenomenon called gravitational lensing, which helped scientists to capture a faint signal from a record-breaking distance. "This will help us understand the composition of galaxies at much greater distances from Earth,” he added.

    The detected signal was emitted from this distant galaxy when the universe was only 4.9 billion years old. The research and results open vast opportunities to study the cosmic evolution of stars and galaxies with existing low-frequency radio telescopes, and look back at the early universe.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 10:17 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games