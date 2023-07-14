Home Tech News BGMI Redeem Codes for July 14: Snap up freebies this way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 14: You can get your hands on cosmetic items free of cost with BGMI redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 07:01 IST
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 14: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are set to get entertained as yet another BGMI tournament has been announced. Just recently, the Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 tournament concluded with Gods Reign standing out as the winner, despite tough competition from other teams. Now, another tournament has been announced by Revenant eSports.

Revenant Esports Invitational Showdown

After Nodwin and Rooter's successful BGMI Champions Cup 2023 with Gladiators Esports becoming the winners, Rooters is back with yet another tournament. The Revenant Esports Invitational Showdown will be held from July 14 through July 16. It will feature 18 top teams from across the country that will take part in matches to win the tournament with a prize pool of Rs. 7 Lakhs.

Revenant Esports recently tweeted, “All eyes on ROOTER! ⁣We are excited to announce our broadcasting partnership with @RooterSports for the inaugural edition of Revenant Invitational Showdown - BGMI!”

The event will be live-streamed on Rooter along with the official YouTube channel of Revenant Esports. Announcing the tournament, Rohit Jagasia, Founder and CEO, of Revenant Esports said, “We couldn't be more thrilled to announce the Revenant Invitational Showdown. I extend my best wishes to all the 18 invited teams participating in the inaugural Revenant Invitational Showdown as they battle for glory and a share of the massive INR 7,00,000 prize pool.”

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 14.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 14

  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 07:01 IST
