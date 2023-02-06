    Trending News

    Big WhatsApp Groups benefit coming soon; Know how it will help

    WhatsApp Group users will soon be able to add more descriptions on the iOS beta. Check benefit.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 13:55 IST
    WhatsApp is rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions. (Unsplash)

    WhatsApp allows users to create and participate in group chats with up to 1024 people, making it a great tool for staying in touch with friends, family, colleagues or people with similar interests at one go. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is taking another big step to make sure that WhatsApp group communications stay seamless and in fact, become more effective. To do so, WhatsApp will soon roll out longer group subjects and descriptions on the iOS beta.

    This comes from a report from WabetaInfo, which says, "In particular, WhatsApp was making them longer in order to let people choose longer group information. The feature has been released on WhatsApp for Android and it is reaching some iOS beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.70 update from the TestFlight app."

    The report also shared a screenshot which suggests that it will be possible for WhatsApp users to choose a longer group description which can reach up to 2048 characters. The previous limit was set at 512 characters. It will be useful for group admins as well as members to share additional information to describe the group or bring important information handy for all.

    If you wish to try this feature, then after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app, users will now have the option to select a group subject and description that is up to 100 characters in length, the report mentioned.

    That's not all! The much-anticipated fix for the "delete for everyone" feature is finally here. Messages can now be deleted for everyone even after 2 days, and this fix is included in the official WhatsApp for iOS 23.2.75 update available on the App Store. So make sure you keep a check on WhatsApp updates to keep receiving all the latest features and bug fixes.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 13:55 IST
