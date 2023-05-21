Bluesky: Jack Dorsey eyes Internet revolution, seeks user feedback

Former Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is embarking on a new venture called Bluesky, an app similar to Twitter but with more user control. Bluesky aims to rectify the mistakes of social media and transform the entire internet. In an unconventional move, the company is involving the public in its development process, seeking user feedback to shape its direction and rescue the online world. With its ambitious goals, the app's potential impact on the web is significant.

Bluesky's protocol engineer, Paul Frazee, recently live-streamed the coding of one of the app's groundbreaking features: custom algorithms that allow users to curate personalised feeds. Frazee is actively seeking the audience's opinion on the app's design, emphasising the importance of user input.

Despite the small viewer count during the live-stream, Frazee remains the public face of Bluesky within the app, engaging with users, answering technical inquiries, and providing progress updates. Bluesky sets itself apart from other tech companies by openly acknowledging that it consists of ordinary individuals who genuinely value user feedback.

The core concept of Bluesky revolves around granting users control over their feeds, a departure from the norm in social media. Traditional algorithms decide what content is promoted or censored, shaping users' experiences.

Bluesky aims to change this dynamic by empowering users to shape their own feeds.

Bluesky's goal of empowering users carries significant implications, as current social media platforms offer limited control over content. The app seeks to address this by creating an alternative that breaks free from the shortcomings and biases of existing algorithms.

Bluesky represents Jack Dorsey's courageous attempt to revolutionise the internet and put power in the hands of users. By actively seeking user feedback, Bluesky hopes to create a new social media experience that addresses the shortcomings of current platforms.

In short, Bluesky's journey represents Dorsey's attempt to revolutionise the internet and give power back to users. Its success or failure will determine whether it reshapes the digital landscape or fades into obscurity.