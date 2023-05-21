Home Tech News Bluesky: Jack Dorsey eyes Internet revolution, seeks user feedback

Bluesky: Jack Dorsey eyes Internet revolution, seeks user feedback

Bluesky aims to rectify the mistakes of social media and transform the entire internet. Now, Jack Dorsey is seeking user feedback to shape its direction and rescue the online world.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 21 2023, 21:05 IST
Twitter Deal: Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says this about Elon Musk!
Jack Dorsey
1/5 Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter CEO reacted to the news that Elon Musk bought Twitter by saying Elon Musk is the ‘singular solution I trust’ for Twitter. (AP)
Twitter
2/5 According to Reuters, Jack Dorsey was in-charge when the social media platform went public in 2013. He said Twitter has been “owned” by Wall Street since then and that taking it private was the “correct” first step. (REUTERS)
Twitter
3/5 Despite leaving Twitter a few months ago, Dorsey still holds a 2.36 percent state in the social media company, according to Bloomberg data. (REUTERS)
Twitter
4/5 In a series of tweets, Jack Dorsey thanked both Musk and current CEO Parag Agrawal. He tweeted, “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path, I believe it with all my heart.” (REUTERS)
Twitter
5/5 “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret,” Dorsey wrote in a thread. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” he added. (AP)
BlueSky Social
View all Images
Bluesky invites users to share their feedback to reshape the internet. (Bloomberg)

Former Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is embarking on a new venture called Bluesky, an app similar to Twitter but with more user control. Bluesky aims to rectify the mistakes of social media and transform the entire internet. In an unconventional move, the company is involving the public in its development process, seeking user feedback to shape its direction and rescue the online world. With its ambitious goals, the app's potential impact on the web is significant.

Bluesky's protocol engineer, Paul Frazee, recently live-streamed the coding of one of the app's groundbreaking features: custom algorithms that allow users to curate personalised feeds. Frazee is actively seeking the audience's opinion on the app's design, emphasising the importance of user input.

Despite the small viewer count during the live-stream, Frazee remains the public face of Bluesky within the app, engaging with users, answering technical inquiries, and providing progress updates. Bluesky sets itself apart from other tech companies by openly acknowledging that it consists of ordinary individuals who genuinely value user feedback.

The core concept of Bluesky revolves around granting users control over their feeds, a departure from the norm in social media. Traditional algorithms decide what content is promoted or censored, shaping users' experiences.

Bluesky aims to change this dynamic by empowering users to shape their own feeds.

Bluesky's goal of empowering users carries significant implications, as current social media platforms offer limited control over content. The app seeks to address this by creating an alternative that breaks free from the shortcomings and biases of existing algorithms.

Bluesky represents Jack Dorsey's courageous attempt to revolutionise the internet and put power in the hands of users. By actively seeking user feedback, Bluesky hopes to create a new social media experience that addresses the shortcomings of current platforms.

In short, Bluesky's journey represents Dorsey's attempt to revolutionise the internet and give power back to users. Its success or failure will determine whether it reshapes the digital landscape or fades into obscurity.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 May, 21:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets