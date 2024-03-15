Bluesky's Ozone tool revolutionizes content moderation, giving users control like never before

Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform aiming to rival existing giants like billionaire Elon Musk-owned X, has unveiled Ozone, a groundbreaking tool designed to empower users with unprecedented control over content moderation. Ozone enables individuals and teams to collaboratively review and label content on the network, thereby enhancing the user experience by allowing for tailored moderation services.

With the introduction of Ozone, Bluesky is set to revolutionize the concept of content moderation by opening up the platform to independent moderation services. Users will soon have the ability to run their own moderation services, supplementing Bluesky's default moderation with additional filters and controls. This approach aims to create a customizable ecosystem where users can curate their social media feeds according to their preferences and needs, reported TechCrunch.

The vision behind Ozone is to acknowledge the diversity of contexts, cultures, and preferences present on social media platforms. Bluesky recognizes that no single moderation team can cater perfectly to the entire user base, hence the decision to empower experts, developers, and users to contribute their own moderation services. By allowing users to subscribe to these independent services, Bluesky hopes to foster a more inclusive and personalized social media experience.

For instance, users can create moderation services tailored to specific preferences, such as filtering out images of spiders for arachnophobes. This level of customization ensures that users have control over the content they are exposed to, promoting a safer and more enjoyable online environment.

The installation of moderation filters from independent services will be seamless, similar to following another account on the platform. Users will also have the ability to report content directly to the moderation service, streamlining the process of content moderation and ensuring timely action against inappropriate or harmful content.

Furthermore, moderation services on Bluesky will facilitate collaboration and community-driven initiatives. While initially community-run, there is potential for moderation services to evolve into paid subscriptions, providing creators with opportunities for monetization and further development.