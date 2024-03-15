 Bluesky's Ozone tool revolutionizes content moderation, giving users control like never before | Tech News
Home Tech News Bluesky's Ozone tool revolutionizes content moderation, giving users control like never before

Bluesky's Ozone tool revolutionizes content moderation, giving users control like never before

Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform, introduces Ozone, a tool enabling users to create and run their own independent moderation services.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 10:01 IST
Icon
Bluesky
With Ozone, Bluesky users can tailor their social media feeds to suit their preferences. (AP)
Bluesky
With Ozone, Bluesky users can tailor their social media feeds to suit their preferences. (AP)

Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform aiming to rival existing giants like billionaire Elon Musk-owned X, has unveiled Ozone, a groundbreaking tool designed to empower users with unprecedented control over content moderation. Ozone enables individuals and teams to collaboratively review and label content on the network, thereby enhancing the user experience by allowing for tailored moderation services.

With the introduction of Ozone, Bluesky is set to revolutionize the concept of content moderation by opening up the platform to independent moderation services. Users will soon have the ability to run their own moderation services, supplementing Bluesky's default moderation with additional filters and controls. This approach aims to create a customizable ecosystem where users can curate their social media feeds according to their preferences and needs, reported TechCrunch.

The vision behind Ozone is to acknowledge the diversity of contexts, cultures, and preferences present on social media platforms. Bluesky recognizes that no single moderation team can cater perfectly to the entire user base, hence the decision to empower experts, developers, and users to contribute their own moderation services. By allowing users to subscribe to these independent services, Bluesky hopes to foster a more inclusive and personalized social media experience.

For instance, users can create moderation services tailored to specific preferences, such as filtering out images of spiders for arachnophobes. This level of customization ensures that users have control over the content they are exposed to, promoting a safer and more enjoyable online environment.

The installation of moderation filters from independent services will be seamless, similar to following another account on the platform. Users will also have the ability to report content directly to the moderation service, streamlining the process of content moderation and ensuring timely action against inappropriate or harmful content.

Furthermore, moderation services on Bluesky will facilitate collaboration and community-driven initiatives. While initially community-run, there is potential for moderation services to evolve into paid subscriptions, providing creators with opportunities for monetization and further development.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 10:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets