Home Tech News Bring life to your ideas with these 4 AI art generator apps: Wonder, Starryai, more

Bring life to your ideas with these 4 AI art generator apps: Wonder, Starryai, more

Artists and enthusiasts alike can now explore the world of AI-generated art through a variety of apps. Check out our list.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 16 2023, 12:21 IST
Top Fun Apps of 2022 on Google Play for Android phones
Nothing Phone (1)
1/4 Google has just released the list of the most fun apps that were released earlier in 2022. There were lots of entries into this category but the jury of Google Play picked out these three apps that should make it fun for everyone having an Android smartphone. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/4 Dream by WOMBO - AI Art Tool -- You can type in whatever you want to create into a painting. Be it an “Alien Space Station”, “City Sunset”, “Rainbow Forest” or anything else you can imagine, you can create a billion paintings directly from your imagination.
image caption
3/4 Turnip - Talk, chat and stream is a new place to connect with friends, followers and join communities. Users can create their own community groups for friends, family and followers. Talk with them over voice chat, share large photos and videos, host watch parties or live stream your favourite games.
image caption
4/4 Get your groove on and break a sweat with this Dance Workout for Weight Loss app. You can follow the fitness workouts routine for beginners to burn belly fat. They also have aerobic workout programs that are perfect for weight loss, and the dance exercises are exactly what you need.
AI Art
View all Images
Transform ordinary photos into extraordinary artwork with these AI art generator apps. (Apple)

Discover the best AI art generator apps that will unleash your creativity and help you create amazing digital, abstract, and traditional art styles. Whether you're an artist or just looking to have fun with art, these apps are worth exploring.

1. Wonder

Wonder allows users to create and share original artwork by entering unique prompts and selecting art styles. Users can find inspiration from various sources, such as poems, song lyrics, movie characters, and landmarks. With a vast collection of well-known art forms, Wonder consistently produces impressive images. The app also features a photo-to-art converter for animating pictures and selfies.

2. Starryai

Starryai offers an impressive text-to-image generator feature. By providing a prompt and selecting a preferred style, users can generate high-quality artwork. The app provides five watermark-free art pieces daily, with the option to retouch specific areas as desired. It offers an extensive range of styles, aspect ratios, and customization options, allowing users to personalize their creations.

3. WOMBO Dream

WOMBO Dream lives up to its name by transforming text into digital artworks in various styles, including realism, VFX, anime, avatars, and street art. The app offers an art maker function with options to experiment with colors, textures, and patterns. Using the "Edit with Text" feature, users can instruct the AI to make specific modifications. Additionally, WOMBO Dream allows users to convert personal photos and drawings into digital artwork, save their creations in a profile for public viewing, and follow favorite artists for updates.

4. Lensa

Lensa offers a convenient way to turn ordinary snapshots into impressive works of art. By simply uploading a photo from the camera roll, users can let the app work its magic. Within seconds, Lensa transforms the image into a stunning piece of art, ready to impress friends and family.

How AI Art generator apps function

AI art generator apps utilize deep neural networks and machine learning algorithms to produce digital art. These algorithms are trained to identify patterns and styles by analyzing vast collections of existing artwork. By analyzing text prompts and visual inputs, the apps apply creative filters and effects to generate unique and original art pieces.

In short, Embrace the possibilities of AI art generation with these apps. Whether you want to explore new styles, showcase your talent, or transform ordinary photos into extraordinary artwork, these apps have got you covered.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 12:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way
Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets