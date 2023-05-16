Bring life to your ideas with these 4 AI art generator apps: Wonder, Starryai, more

Discover the best AI art generator apps that will unleash your creativity and help you create amazing digital, abstract, and traditional art styles. Whether you're an artist or just looking to have fun with art, these apps are worth exploring.

1. Wonder

Wonder allows users to create and share original artwork by entering unique prompts and selecting art styles. Users can find inspiration from various sources, such as poems, song lyrics, movie characters, and landmarks. With a vast collection of well-known art forms, Wonder consistently produces impressive images. The app also features a photo-to-art converter for animating pictures and selfies.

2. Starryai

Starryai offers an impressive text-to-image generator feature. By providing a prompt and selecting a preferred style, users can generate high-quality artwork. The app provides five watermark-free art pieces daily, with the option to retouch specific areas as desired. It offers an extensive range of styles, aspect ratios, and customization options, allowing users to personalize their creations.

3. WOMBO Dream

WOMBO Dream lives up to its name by transforming text into digital artworks in various styles, including realism, VFX, anime, avatars, and street art. The app offers an art maker function with options to experiment with colors, textures, and patterns. Using the "Edit with Text" feature, users can instruct the AI to make specific modifications. Additionally, WOMBO Dream allows users to convert personal photos and drawings into digital artwork, save their creations in a profile for public viewing, and follow favorite artists for updates.

4. Lensa

Lensa offers a convenient way to turn ordinary snapshots into impressive works of art. By simply uploading a photo from the camera roll, users can let the app work its magic. Within seconds, Lensa transforms the image into a stunning piece of art, ready to impress friends and family.

How AI Art generator apps function

AI art generator apps utilize deep neural networks and machine learning algorithms to produce digital art. These algorithms are trained to identify patterns and styles by analyzing vast collections of existing artwork. By analyzing text prompts and visual inputs, the apps apply creative filters and effects to generate unique and original art pieces.

In short, Embrace the possibilities of AI art generation with these apps. Whether you want to explore new styles, showcase your talent, or transform ordinary photos into extraordinary artwork, these apps have got you covered.