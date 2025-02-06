BSNL launches free BiTV service for SIM users: Know what is it and how to get benefits

BSNL has launched a new service, allowing all its SIM users to access BiTV, a platform that streams over 450 live TV channels at no additional cost. The state-owned telecom provider collaborated with OTT Play to introduce this Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) service, which is now available across the country.

With this move, BSNL aims to provide an alternative to traditional cable TV and DTH services by enabling users to stream live television directly on their smartphones. Initially available in select regions, BiTV has now expanded its coverage nationwide, ensuring accessibility for more users.

Also read: Google says commercial quantum computing will take off in just 5 years: What it means

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

BiTV Available for All BSNL Mobile Users

BSNL has confirmed that BiTV does not require a specific prepaid plan. All BSNL SIM users, including those on voice-only plans, can access the service. The newly launched Rs. 99 and Rs. 439 voice-only recharge plans also include BiTV, allowing customers who primarily use BSNL for calls to stream live TV without any additional cost.

No Data Balance Needed for Streaming

BSNL's BiTV does not require mobile data to stream live TV channels. This feature may benefit users who spend on cable subscriptions, as they can now watch live TV on their mobile devices for free with a BSNL SIM card.

Also read: Vivo V50 confirmed to launch in India; Official design and features revealed

BSNL's Long-Term Recharge Plans

Alongside the BiTV launch, BSNL offers long-term prepaid plans that provide extended validity while minimizing the need for frequent recharges. One such plan provides a 300-day validity period at an affordable cost.

Details of the Rs. 797 Plan

BSNL users looking for a cost-effective way to keep their SIM active can opt for the Rs. 797 recharge plan, which includes:

Unlimited calling for 60 days across all networks.

2GB of high-speed data per day for the first 60 days (total 120GB).

100 free SMS per day for 60 days.

Although data and calling benefits last for 60 days, the SIM remains active for the full 300-day duration, making this plan suitable for users who do not require daily data or call benefits but want to keep their number operational.

Also read: 4 best ways to send files from iPhone to Android: Snapdrop, ToffeeShare and more (2025)

Offer Valid Until February 10

BSNL's Rs. 797 plan is available for a limited time. Users interested in this long-term recharge option can avail of it before February 10.