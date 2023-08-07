Chandrayaan-3 captures awesome first snapshot of the Moon

Chandrayaan-3, India's third unmanned Moon mission, recently entered the lunar orbit on Saturday and captured stunning images of the Moon's cratered surface. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared these images on Twitter, showcasing the Moon as seen from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during its Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.

The mission's official Twitter handle tweeted, "The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023."

Journey so far

It has been smooth sailing for the Chandrayaan-3 so far and ISRO is optimistic about the Vikram lander's upcoming soft landing on the lunar surface, scheduled for August 23. Chandrayaan-3 successfully achieved lunar orbit entry after a 22-day journey, embarking on a complex 41-day mission to explore the uncharted lunar south pole—an endeavor no other nation has undertaken before.

Following a successful maneuver from ISRO's facility in Bengaluru, Chandrayaan-3 playfully reported, "I am feeling lunar gravity," reflecting the spacecraft's proximity to the Moon. The mission continues to make strides towards its historic goal.

ISRO accomplished a successful perigee burn on midnight of August 1. It raised the spacecraft's orbit to position it within the gravitational pull of the moon. Chandrayaan-3 then followed an orbit that ranged from the closest distance of 288 kilometers to Earth to the farthest point of 369,328 kilometers.

India's lunar endeavor has now entered a crucial phase with the LOI maneuver. It is a precise navigation procedure to guide the spacecraft into the moon's orbit. A significant milestone awaits, as India aims for a gentle touchdown near the moon's southern pole on August 23. This achievement would mark India as the fourth country to succeed in this endeavor and the pioneer at the lunar south pole.

About Chandrayaan- 3 Mission

The Chandrayaan-3 mission took off from India on July 14 at 2:35 PM IST. With an estimated cost of around Rs. 615 crore, the primary goal of the mission is to achieve a secure lunar landing to facilitate the execution of experiments. The lander is set to touch down along with the rover in the southern polar area of the Moon, as per the report by NASA. The lander is expected to gather surface materials for a span of 14 Earth days, after a successful landing.