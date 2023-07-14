Chandrayaan-3 mission LAUNCHED: Check all the updates from the ISRO moon mission LIVE

LIVE UPDATES

After the disappointing failure of the Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, ISRO set out on a mission to make an Indian spacecraft land on the lunar soil. And thus began the journey for Chandrayaan-3. Four years later, ISRO is ready to launch the GSLV Mark 3 launch vehicle, named ‘Bahubali’, to take the lander and the probe to moon. The moon mission is being conducted under the leadership of ISRO chairperson S. Somnath. The launch is scheduled for 2:35 PM, today, July 14.

The Chandrayaan-3 payload is called SHAPE It stands for Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth

ISRO command center informs the cryo engine performance is normal

C-25 ignition has been initiated The cryo engine has come to life, a critical stage has been completed.

The rocket is travelling at a speed of 4.18 kmps

Payload has separated

Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle has taken off

Where to watch Chandrayaan-3 launch LIVE You can watch the event live on ISRO's official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2ueCg9bvvQ

The countdown has reached under 4 minutes

Chandrayaan-3 will go to explore the South Pole of the moon

Changes made in Chandrayaan-3's landing area This time ISRO has expanded the landing area and has chosen a spot with a 4 km x 2.4 km area, instead of a 500 sq meters area like the last time. The larger area is supposed to give the Chandrayaan-3 team more leeway in planning the landing.

ISRO chairperson S Somnath on the Chandrayaan-3 mission Highlighting the change in perspective for the third lunar mission, he said, “Instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3 —we are looking at what can go wrong and how to deal with it".

The Chandrayaan-3 launch to take place in 10 minutes

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science & Technology is in audience to witness the Chandrayaan-3 launch

Automatic launch sequence has been initiated In just 15 minutes the GSLV Mark 3 launch vehicle will take off for the moon.

PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 mission: 14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters He tweeted, “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India's space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation”.

Narendra Modi on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Maybe in the future, it can be potentially inhabited! “Till Chandrayaan-1, the moon was believed to be a bone-dry, geologically inactive and uninhabitable celestial body. Now, it is seen as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and sub-surface ice. Maybe in the future, it can be potentially inhabited,” he said.

More than 200 school students have reached the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to watch the Chandrayaan-3 launch

Chandrayaan-3 has a budget less than the movie Adipurush? A tweet is going viral by a user named Ravisutanjani, that says, "Approximate Budget • Adipurush - Rs. 700 Crore • Chandrayaan 3 - Rs. 615 Crore"

What are the names of the Lander and the Rover of Chandrayaan-3 mission? ISRO has decided to retain the names of the previous moon mission and named the lander Vikram, while the rover is being called Pragyaan.

Where is the Chandrayaan-3 mission being launched from? The launch site is the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.