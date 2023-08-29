ChatGPT Enterprise launched, set to compete with Microsoft Bing Enterprise

Just six weeks after Microsoft announced its AI-powered Bing Enterprise for businesses, OpenAI has also launched ChatGPT Enterprise, aiming to enter the space to cater to businesses that want to leverage AI in order to streamline their operations, improve their efficiency, and create leaner teams. The Business version of the ChatGPT tool was unveiled on August 28, Monday, to help businesses with various tasks such as coding, analyzing corporate data, and more. Let us take a look at its offering and how it is competing with its biggest backer.

Announcing its new business-oriented AI model, OpenAI stated in a blog post, “We're launching ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more”.

ChatGPT Enterprise offerings

OpenAI says that the ChatGPT tool will offer enterprise-grade privacy, security, and deployment tools. What this means is that the AI model used by the corporate clients of OpenAI will not train on the business data or conversations, and the models will not learn from the usage in the corporate setting.

Further, for large-scale deployments, while ensuring that the business protocols in terms of privacy and security are not compromised, the company stated, “ChatGPT Enterprise is also SOC 2 compliant, and all conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest. Our new admin console lets you manage team members easily and offers domain verification, SSO, and usage insights, allowing for large-scale deployment into enterprise”.

The biggest offering by OpenAI is the ‘most powerful' version of ChatGPT yet, which comes with unlimited access to GPT-4 at higher speeds than available for non-commercial usage. The company claims that it has used 32K context in ChatGPT Enterprise, which will allow users to process four times longer inputs or files. Additionally, the company is also offering unlimited access to its advanced data analysis tool. This will enable companies to analyze market data, study survey results, and even debug an ETL script. Further, free credits will be given to use OpenAI's APIs in case organizations want to use a fully custom solution for their enterprise.

Microsoft Bing Enterprise vs OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise

This move by OpenAI has put it right in the path of its backer's space, which will likely result in the two companies going head-to-head to take the bigger piece of the market pie. Microsoft also uses a version of OpenAI's AI model to build its own copilots and tools for its Bing Enterprise, however, it offers customizable solutions to its already large list of corporate clients.

Just like OpenAI, Microsoft has also promised that it will keep its customer data safe from the AI models, and no model will train on their data. Both define their products similarly as well. While OpenAI calls it a “step towards an AI assistant for work” and a tool that “protects your company data”, Microsoft describes Bing Enterprise as an “AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection”.

However, OpenAI claims that it is not necessarily competing with Microsoft and that the company hopes that enterprises can use it alongside other AI tools, which would include Microsoft's offerings, as per a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's chief operating officer, further refuted the point of conflict between it and Microsoft in an interview, as per WSJ. He said, “We're two separate, independent companies and we act like it. (OpenAI is) focused on people using ChatGPT, and making that a great product experience”.

It remains to be seen whether the two companies go head-to-head or find their own specific niche to operate in. That can only be confirmed once these tools hit the market and organizations begin using them. As of now, neither of them are offering any particular products for business needs, rather providing them the capability to add it to their own system for added support and efficiency.