Home Tech News ChatGPT Enterprise launched, set to compete with Microsoft Bing Enterprise

ChatGPT Enterprise launched, set to compete with Microsoft Bing Enterprise

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Enterprise for businesses that want to leverage AI models to streamline their operations. With this new offering, it will now compete with Microsoft Bing Enterprise. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 13:26 IST
ChatGPT
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise is here and offers higher security and privacy, higher-speed GPT-4 access, and features for large-scale deployments. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise is here and offers higher security and privacy, higher-speed GPT-4 access, and features for large-scale deployments. (REUTERS)

Just six weeks after Microsoft announced its AI-powered Bing Enterprise for businesses, OpenAI has also launched ChatGPT Enterprise, aiming to enter the space to cater to businesses that want to leverage AI in order to streamline their operations, improve their efficiency, and create leaner teams. The Business version of the ChatGPT tool was unveiled on August 28, Monday, to help businesses with various tasks such as coding, analyzing corporate data, and more. Let us take a look at its offering and how it is competing with its biggest backer.

Announcing its new business-oriented AI model, OpenAI stated in a blog post, “We're launching ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more”.

ChatGPT Enterprise offerings

OpenAI says that the ChatGPT tool will offer enterprise-grade privacy, security, and deployment tools. What this means is that the AI model used by the corporate clients of OpenAI will not train on the business data or conversations, and the models will not learn from the usage in the corporate setting.

Further, for large-scale deployments, while ensuring that the business protocols in terms of privacy and security are not compromised, the company stated, “ChatGPT Enterprise is also SOC 2 compliant, and all conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest. Our new admin console lets you manage team members easily and offers domain verification, SSO, and usage insights, allowing for large-scale deployment into enterprise”.

The biggest offering by OpenAI is the ‘most powerful' version of ChatGPT yet, which comes with unlimited access to GPT-4 at higher speeds than available for non-commercial usage. The company claims that it has used 32K context in ChatGPT Enterprise, which will allow users to process four times longer inputs or files. Additionally, the company is also offering unlimited access to its advanced data analysis tool. This will enable companies to analyze market data, study survey results, and even debug an ETL script. Further, free credits will be given to use OpenAI's APIs in case organizations want to use a fully custom solution for their enterprise.

Microsoft Bing Enterprise vs OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise

This move by OpenAI has put it right in the path of its backer's space, which will likely result in the two companies going head-to-head to take the bigger piece of the market pie. Microsoft also uses a version of OpenAI's AI model to build its own copilots and tools for its Bing Enterprise, however, it offers customizable solutions to its already large list of corporate clients.

Just like OpenAI, Microsoft has also promised that it will keep its customer data safe from the AI models, and no model will train on their data. Both define their products similarly as well. While OpenAI calls it a “step towards an AI assistant for work” and a tool that “protects your company data”, Microsoft describes Bing Enterprise as an “AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection”.

However, OpenAI claims that it is not necessarily competing with Microsoft and that the company hopes that enterprises can use it alongside other AI tools, which would include Microsoft's offerings, as per a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's chief operating officer, further refuted the point of conflict between it and Microsoft in an interview, as per WSJ. He said, “We're two separate, independent companies and we act like it. (OpenAI is) focused on people using ChatGPT, and making that a great product experience”.

It remains to be seen whether the two companies go head-to-head or find their own specific niche to operate in. That can only be confirmed once these tools hit the market and organizations begin using them. As of now, neither of them are offering any particular products for business needs, rather providing them the capability to add it to their own system for added support and efficiency.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 13:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets