Co-listen to YouTube Music on Samsung Galaxy S23 with this new Google Meet update

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was unveiled yesterday and it showcased the latest technology integration on an Android OS. The smartphone is packed with new specs and features, be it the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset or improved image processing capabilities. Users will also get the Android 13 Material You themes and other features. But a new feature will also be unlocked, not only for the Galaxy S23 but all supported Android devices and it is on Google Meet. Some leaks have suggested that Google Meet might be getting a new update that will allow users to live share and co-listen to YouTube Music with others.

According to a report by 9To5Google, YouTube Music can soon get integration support for Google Meet for Android. The information was revealed when the latest version of Google Meet application was decompiled and lines of codes were found which hinted at future updates. It should also be noted that in August 2022, Google Meet already added the support to let users co-watch YouTube videos, curate Spotify playlists and even play games together. It seems the feature will now be extended to YouTube Music.

Google Meet can get a YouTube Music live sharing feature

The code from the Google Meet is quite interesting. It gives the app a capability which “allows all meeting participants to interact with the content that's being shared”. According to the report, “Version 5.42.50 of YouTube Music features a pair of strings for Live Sharing, though it could just be shared code from the main app”. Take a look at the code below.

string name=”co_watch_status_bar_text”>You are live sharing in Meet

string name=”co_watch_status_bar_ready_to_watch_text”>Choose content to use Live Share. Playback is synced.

If you take a close look at the code, it is describing a status bar, which is placed at the bottom when live sharing begins. The command ‘Playback is synced' appears to be the standby message once the sync is achieved. This is how YouTube Music should be connected with the app as well. As YouTube video integration has already been added, this should not be a complicated addition.

However, do note that this is just a speculation based on the string of code found in the app. But this does not mean that this update will be added for sure. Google may never ship these features or the interpretation of the feature could be entirely different. So, wait for the next update for Google Meet to be sure.