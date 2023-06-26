Home Tech News CUET UG 2023 results expected SOON! Know when and where to check online

CUET UG 2023 results are expected to be announced soon. Know when, where and how to check results.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 17:22 IST
CUET UG 2023 results: Here is how to check results online. (Unsplash)
CUET UG 2023 results: Here is how to check results online. (Unsplash)

CUET UG 2023 results are all set to be announced soon! The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has been completed, and now the candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the results. The CUET (UG) 2023 examination was held on 22-23rd June 2023. There were about 17376 candidates who appeared for the exam. If you are looking to check the CUET UG 2023 results, then here is everything that you need to know – from date, and how to check online, to where to check.

CUET UG 2023: When and where to check

Several reports are suggesting that you can expect the results in the first week of July 2023, probably on July 2nd. However, the final date of the result is yet to be announced. It is advised to visit the website to check essential notices on a regular basis. Once it is announced, you can check it on the official website of the CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

You need to keep some essential documents handy, including your Class 10th Marksheet, Class 12th Marksheet, High School and Intermediate Certificates, Transfer, Migration, and Character certificates. An income certificate and caste certificate are also required if applicable.

CUET UG 2023: How to check results online

  • First, go to the official website of CUET to check the results. You can open the cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Now, you will need to click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.
  • Here, provide your details such as your Application number and Password.
  • You can now check the CUET UG 2023 results, whenever it is available.
  • It is advisable to download the results for future records.

After CUET UG 2023 results

After the declaration of the CUET 2023 results, the participating universities of CUET 2023 will soon begin the issuance of CUET merit lists. Once the CUET 2023 merit list becomes publicly available, the counselling process for CUET 2023 will initiate.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 17:22 IST
