Cyber Monday: Check top deals on Apple Watch Series 9, Acer Nitro 5, iPad, more

The Cyber Monday sale is offering massive discounts on tech products. Check price drops on Apple Watch Series 9, Acer Nitro 5, Apple iPad, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 17:13 IST
Grab massive Cyber Monday deals on tech products such as Acer Nitro 5, Apple Watch, iPad, and more. (Unsplash)

The Black Friday sale might be over, but the e-commerce websites are offering massive discounts as the Cyber Monday sale has commenced. People eyeing to buy tech products can take advantage of the huge discounts available on tech products across all brands such as Apple, Acer, HP, and more. Check out the highest deals available on tech products such as laptops, Apple Watch, iPads, Acer Nitro 5, and more here.

Cyber Monday discounts on tech products

Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple smartwatch comes with various safety and health features that can come in handy to users during daily life as well as in emergencies. Its safety features include Fall Detection and Crash Detection which connects users to emergency services. It also has smart health tracking such as checking blood oxygen, ECG, the time you spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep with sleep stages and more. The Apple Watch series is now available at a price of $329 which saves you $70 during the Cyber Monday sale on Amazon.

Acer Nitro 5 laptop: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Intel 12th Generation Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The laptop comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is one of the best gaming laptops one can pick. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop is priced at $949.99, however, from Best Buy, you can get it for just $699.99, which saves you a massive $250.

Apple iPad 2022: The iPad features a 10.9-inch LED display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. It has a 12MP main camera and a 12MP front camera which captures amazing quality pictures. Additionally, it comes with 64GB of internal storage. The Apple iPad 2022 is priced at $449, however, you can get it for just $349 from Best Buy which will save you a whopping $100.

HP 15 laptop: It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display which is suitable for all-time usage. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7000 Series paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also features an AMD Radeon graphics card and offers up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The HP 15 laptop retails for $629.99, however, you can get it for just $349.99 which saves you $280.

Apple AirPods (Gen 3): The AirPods feature dynamic head tracking and personalised spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. It offers up to 6 hours of listening time with one charge, and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the Lightning Charging Case. The AirPods is IPX4 rated which protects the buds from dust and sweat. The Apple AirPods (Gen 3) is available at a discounted price of $140, which saves you $29 on the purchase from Amazon.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 16:44 IST
