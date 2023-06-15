Delhi University to provide scholarships, laptops for BTech course

Delhi University has introduced several incentives for its three new BTech programs, as announced by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh during a press conference. The new academic session is set to commence on August 16. The Faculty of Technology will conduct the courses, namely BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech Electrical Engineering.

A total of 360 students will be admitted based on their Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) scores. Notably, each of the three programs will reserve a seat for a single girl child. Additionally, the university will reimburse up to ₹50,000 for the purchase of a laptop for each of the enrolled students.

To ensure equitable access to quality education, Delhi University will implement a Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for economically weaker students seeking admission to BTech programs. Candidates whose parents' income is ₹4 lakh or less will receive a 90% fee waiver upon admission, while those with parents' income between ₹4 lakh and ₹8 lakh will receive a 50% fee waiver.

Furthermore, the university has dedicated a supernumerary seat in each BTech program for a single girl child. This year, a supernumerary quota has also been introduced for orphan students. The first year of each course will accommodate 120 seats, resulting in a total of 360 admissions.

The BTech programmes have been intended to give the major subject area of study a minimum of 50% weightage and a maximum of 65% weightage. The remaining weightage will be assigned to minor subject areas. The curriculum aligns with the National Education Policy and offers multiple exit options for students. Upon completion of one year of study and earning the required credits, students will receive a certificate. Two years of study will lead to a diploma, three years to an advanced diploma, and four years to a BTech degree.

The departments of Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering will be situated on the North Campus for logistical support and proximity to other faculties and departments.

In addition to the BTech courses, Delhi University will also introduce new programs, including a five-year LLB and ITEP, during this academic session.

In short, the initiatives of offering scholarships, laptops, and supernumerary seats aim to provide equal opportunities and support to students pursuing BTech programs at Delhi University.