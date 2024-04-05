Google Maps hidden features that you must know to make navigation easy

Google Maps has evolved beyond a mere navigation tool, becoming an indispensable part of our daily lives. From locating new restaurants in your city to finding the best metro routes, its functionalities go far beyond basic navigation. For those new to Google Maps or seasoned users looking to maximize its potential, here are ten hidden features worth exploring.

Gemini AI Integration: With Google Maps' integration with Gemini AI, you can now navigate to a specific location using voice commands, making it convenient, especially while biking.

Electric Vehicle Settings: For electric vehicle users, locating charging stations is made easy. Simply select your charger type, and Google Maps will highlight nearby compatible charging stations.

Travel Back in Time: Explore how a place looked in the past with Google Maps' street view time travel feature, offering a glimpse into historical landscapes.

Share Live Location: Keep friends and family informed by sharing your live location, a handy feature for safe travels in unfamiliar places.

Save Parking Location: Never lose your parked vehicle again with the Save Your Vehicle Parking Location feature, marking the exact GPS location for easy retrieval.

Get Weather Information: Access real-time weather forecasts, including air quality index, directly within the Maps app to plan your journey accordingly.

Indoor Live View: Navigate large indoor spaces like airports and malls with ease using the indoor live view feature, currently available in select locations.

Offline Navigation: Download maps of specific cities for offline use, ensuring uninterrupted navigation in areas with poor network coverage.

Set Work and Home Location: Save time during peak hours by setting your home and office addresses, allowing Google Maps to suggest the fastest routes with minimal traffic.

Discover New Places with AI: Explore new places effortlessly with AI-generated summaries, providing personalized recommendations based on your preferences.

With these hidden features, Google Maps transforms into a comprehensive travel companion, offering convenience, efficiency, and exploration at your fingertips. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, these tools empower you to navigate the world with confidence and ease.

