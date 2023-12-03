Icon
Eighth edition of Global Technology Summit to begin in New Delhi from December 4

The inaugural session of the Summit will begin with an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Dec 03 2023, 12:12 IST
The eighth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will be held in New Delhi from December 4-6, with the theme of 'Geopolitics of Technology.' (Bloomberg)

The eighth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will be held in New Delhi from December 4-6. The inaugural session of the Summit will begin with an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Global Technology Summit (GTS) is India's flagship event on geo-technology, co-hosted by the Policy Planning and Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India.

The theme of this year's Summit is "Geopolitics of Technology," MEA said in the press release. More than 40 public sessions, keynote addresses, ministerial addresses, panel discussions, book launches, and other related events will be held during the Global Technology Summit (GTS).

Speakers and participants including policymakers, industry experts, academics, technocrats and innovators from India and around the world will attend the Summit. Ministers and senior government officials from several nations, including India, the US, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Germany, Sierra Leone, Brazil and Lithuania.

During the Global Technology Summit, the participants will hold discussions on vital questions related to technology, its impact on geopolitics and policy issues related to new, critical and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, export controls, data protection, as well as cross-cutting policy issues related to innovation and national security.

In the press release, MEA stated, "GTS-2023 will convene about a hundred speakers and thousands of participants including policymakers, industry experts, academics, technocrats and innovators from India and across the world. Ministers and senior government officials from several countries including the India, USA, UK, Germany, Singapore, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Lithuania, Brazil and the European Union will also participate in the Summit.

"The Summit will also see participation from students and young professionals (GTS Young Ambassadors) from India and the South Asian region," it added.

The seventh edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) was held in New Delhi from November 29 -December 1. In 2022, the GTS was held in a hybrid format.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 12:12 IST
