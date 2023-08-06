Home Tech News Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's epic cage fight to be livestreamed on ‘X’

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's upcoming cage match will be livestreamed on social media platform X,. This was announced by Musk himself.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Aug 06 2023
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's highly anticipated cage fight to be live-streamed on X. (Bloomberg)
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's highly anticipated cage fight to be live-streamed on X. (Bloomberg)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a surprising announcement, revealing that his much-anticipated cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be livestreamed on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk took to Twitter to share the news, stating that all proceeds from the event will go to charity for veterans.

The feud between the tech titans escalated when Zuckerberg responded to Musk's tweet, challenging him to a cage fight with the words, "send me location." Zuckerberg, who recently achieved a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, has been actively preparing for the match and has been training with prominent UFC champions like Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Amidst the preparations, Zuckerberg caused a stir on social media when he revealed his massive McDonald's order on Threads, which included 20 chicken nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, a McFlurry, apple pie, and extra cheeseburgers. Despite some concerns about his calorie intake, Zuckerberg asserted that he needed 4,000 calories a day "to offset all the activity" and is serious about his fitness for the fight.

On the other hand, Elon Musk has been less vocal about the challenge and even claimed that he "almost never" works out. Many are still unsure whether the cage match will actually happen or if it's just a playful exchange between the tech moguls. However, the prospect of seeing the two face off in the octagon has generated considerable excitement, given the popularity of influencer boxing matches.

As of now, no official date or venue has been announced for the event. Regardless, the livestreamed battle between Musk and Zuckerberg promises to be a captivating event, attracting widespread attention and support. If nothing else, what these two tech titans have done is keep all the media attention on themselves and their companies and that is the kind of attention that even money cannot buy.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 15:15 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets