Home Tech News Elon Musk biography describes troubled tycoon driven by demons

Elon Musk biography describes troubled tycoon driven by demons

A hotly anticipated biography of Elon Musk describes the turbulent tycoon as a man driven by childhood demons.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 07:22 IST
In Pics: Your Twitter has been changed forever by Elon Musk
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo
1/7 Twitter top officials fired: As soon as Musk took over Twitter, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. That was the first decision taken by Musk at Twitter. On Friday, Twitter also laid off 50 percent of its employees and Musk defended the step by saying that this is being done in an effort to place Twitter on a profitable path. (AFP)
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo
2/7 Charges for Blue Tick: Twitter users who want a verified account will now have to pay charges for the same as Twitter will now charge $8 for Blue Tick. Musk supported the decision by posting a number of tweets regarding the same. He believes the subscription fee will give Twitter 'a revenue stream to reward content creators' while the company will not have to depend on advertisers. (REUTERS)
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo
3/7 Twitter Content Moderation Council: Twitter will set up a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. The council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions. (AFP)
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo
4/7 Advertisers: General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some of the corporate companies who have distanced themselves from Twitter. Several advertisers have suspended ad spending on Twitter altogether. (REUTERS)
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo
5/7 Changes to Twitter's homepage: Musk requested that users who have logged out of Twitter and visit the homepage of Twitter's site to be redirected to the Explore page which shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a report by Verge. (REUTERS)
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo
6/7 Vine: Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if he should bring back Vine. (AP)
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo
7/7 Removal of Days of Rest: Days of Rest has been removed from the calendars of the Twitter employees. It can be known that the Days of Rest refers to the monthly days off to let employees rest and recharge. (AP)
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo
View all Images
.Elon Musk is described as a man driven by childhood demons in a biography. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

A hotly anticipated biography of Elon Musk describes the turbulent tycoon as a man driven by childhood demons, obsessed with bringing human life to Mars and who demands that staff be "hardcore."

"Elon Musk" is written by star biographer Walter Isaacson, a former editor in chief of Time Magazine who is best known for his best-selling portrayal of Apple founder Steve Jobs as well as his looks into the lives of science focused men such as Albert Einstein and Leonardo da Vinci.

Some US media outlets got early access to the more-than-600-page book ahead of its official global release Tuesday, and several excerpts were also published in recent days.

Hours before its release on Amazon, advance orders had made "Elon Musk" the second best-selling book in the United States, behind a self-help title co-written by Oprah Winfrey.

Much of Musk's early life is already publicly well known, with attention focused on his abusive father Errol Musk, who Musk despises.

Many of the account's previously unknown nuggets come from a more recent period, when Isaacson shadowed his subject with fly-on-the-wall access into his everyday life.

A widely reported passage recounts how Musk personally scuttled a plan by the Ukrainian military to carry out a major operation in Crimea by denying Starlink internet access, drawing a furious response from Kyiv.

But Isaacson was forced to walk back his description of the episode after Musk tweeted that the Starlink access was not yet up and running in Crimea at the time of his decision.

Musk's chaotic and impulse-driven takeover of Twitter (now renamed X) also gets a lot of attention, with the billionaire seen as struggling to recognize that technology and willpower will not be enough to reverse the platform's fortunes.

Also a recurring theme in Isaacson's telling is Musk's vindictive tendencies toward doubters and critics.

After acquiring Twitter late last year, Musk and his closest lieutenants combed through email and social media and fired dozens of employees who had criticized the new owner.

In another episode, Musk defied the warnings of executives and with the help of a small team moved critical servers out of a Sacramento data center to cut costs, which led to a series of major outages.

He also refused to join forces with Bill Gates on charity endeavors because the Microsoft founder had bet against the success of Tesla on the stock market.

The book also says that Musk, who frets about depopulation, now has 10 children, including a previously unknown child with on- and off-again partner Grimes.

Reviews have been mixed, with the Washington Post praising the reporting but disappointed that Isaacson "prioritized revealing anecdotes and behind-the-scenes reportage over a sophisticated critical lens."

Influential US tech pundit and Musk critic Kara Swisher said the book told the story of a "sad and smart son (who) slowly morphs into (the) mentally abusive father he abhors."

"Often right, sometimes wrong, petty jerk always," she said of Musk's portrayal in the book.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 07:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter

Trending Stories

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
iPad Air 6
iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
    iPad Air 6
    iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
    iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets