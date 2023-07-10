Amidst Twitter's lawsuit threat to Threads, Elon Musk continues war of words with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk's war of words with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to rage on following the launch of the new Twitter rival called Threads. Both Musk and Zuckerberg have been exchanging blows on their respective microblogging platforms with threats of lawsuits, cryptic posts, and even the possibility of a cage match. In this latest feud, Musk called the Meta CEO a “cuck” on Sunday, in response to a screenshot of Zuckerberg's reply to a post by the American fast food chain Wendy's on Threads.

The official Threads handle of Wendy's posted on Sunday, “Hey @Zuck, you should go to space just to make him really mad lol”, to which the Meta CEO replied with a laughing emoji. Twitter user @fentasyl noticed the conversation and posted a screenshot of the same on Twitter, writing that Elon: Protects free speech” while “Zuck: Protects brand speech”. Twitter's executive chair and CTO took notice of this and commented on the post, “Zuck is a cuck”.

Soon after, Zuckerberg also appeared to be trolling Musk with one-word replies on Threads. Replying to a post on the platform, the Meta CEO commented “concerning”, with a laughing emoji, the same way Musk usually responds to tweets.

Twitter's lawsuit threat

This is not the first time that Musk and Zuckerberg have butted heads. Just days after the launch of the Threads app, Twitter expressed concerns over Meta's “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation” of Twitter's confidential data and codes to build Threads.

The contents of a leaked email sent by Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro on behalf of the microblogging platform to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has been obtained by Semafor. It states, “Based on the recent reports regarding your recently launched ‘Threads' app, Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (“Meta”) has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and intellectual property”.