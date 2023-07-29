Home Tech News Elon Musk's X rolls out Ads Revenue Sharing feature; Know how to earn money on Twitter

Elon Musk's X rolls out Ads Revenue Sharing feature; Know how to earn money on Twitter

Earlier this year, Elon Musk announced an ads revenue sharing program on X (formerly Twitter) for verified users who can earn money from ads shown on their tweets and on profiles. It is now live. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 08:56 IST
Know how the Ads Revenue Sharing program on Elon Musk’s X will work. (Bloomberg)
Know how the Ads Revenue Sharing program on Elon Musk’s X will work. (Bloomberg)

This has been a big week for X (formerly known as Twitter). Apart from the big rebranding, Elon Musk's social media platform also made headlines after announcing he wants to turn X into ‘dark mode only', which he later reversed and agreed to add a non-default light version after users complained. Now, the microblogging platform has officially rolled out its ads revenue program for eligible creators globally, allowing them a chance to earn money through ad impressions on their tweets and on their profiles. This program will only be available to the verified users.

In a tweet, the official handle of X said, “Today is the day: Ads Revenue Sharing is now live for eligible creators globally. Set up payouts from within Monetization to get paid for posting. We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your efforts”.

How does X's ads revenue program work?

Through this program, eligible creators can earn money directly from the platform. They will be given a share of the ad revenue they generate through their content. So, every time another user views an ad on their post or on their profile, the impression generates revenue for the platform, and it is sharing a part of it with the creator.

X has also shared a list of eligibility criteria to earn through this opportunity. It has the following components:

  • The user must be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organizations.
  • The user must have at least 15 million impressions on their cumulative posts within the last 3 months.
  • The user must have at least 500 followers.

Those, who are eligible, will need to create a Stripe account, which is X's payment processor for the payouts.

Users can apply for Ads Revenue Sharing through the monetization option in settings. Not all applicants will be approved, and the applicant will be told about their application status once processing is complete. The platform has highlighted that following the Creator Monetization Standards and the X Rules are important criteria to be monetized, and violating them may lead to the user being excluded from the program.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 08:54 IST
