    Home Tech News Elon Musk Says Twitter to Roll Out Zero Ads Subscription Model

    Elon Musk Says Twitter to Roll Out Zero Ads Subscription Model

    Elon Musk said he will revamp the size and frequency of advertisements that appear on Twitter and plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model that allows for zero ads.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 23 2023, 00:53 IST
    Elon Musk Twitter Bankruptcy Talk: Timeline
    Twitter
    1/13 He’s told employees to brace themselves for long hours, that “the road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” and said bankruptcy was possible. Here’s how the saga is unfolding: (Bloomberg)
    Twitter
    2/13 Oct. 27: Musk takes control- His first act is to fire the Board along with CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, head of legal Vijaya Gadde and Counsel Sean Edgett. Musk forms advisory team that includes celebrity attorney Alex Spiro, VC David Sacks, Neuralink CEO and head of Musk’s family office Jared Birchall, investor Jason Calacanis, and partner of Andreessen Horowitz Sriram Krishnan. (Reuters)
    Twitter
    3/13 Oct. 28: Brands begin to take pause- As Musk plans to unban accounts and says he will charge for user verification, advertisers suspend ads. (AFP)
    Elon Musk Twitter
    4/13 Oct. 31: Top tweeters protest- Amid murmurings of plans to charge existing verified accounts, author Steven King tweets, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.” (AFP)
    Elon Musk
    5/13 Nov. 1: Teams working around the clock- The product team works over the weekend on Musk’s idea to charge users for blue check marks. A photo of product director Esther Crawford sleeping on the floor of a conference room, trying to make the deadline, goes viral. Meanwhile, managers are asked to make lists of who can be fired. Employees print out their software code for review by Musk and engineers from Tesla, to determine if their contributions are worthy of keeping a job. (REUTERS)
    Twitter
    6/13 Nov. 3: Massive layoffs begin- A memo is sent to all employees telling them of imminent layoffs and to watch for an email with the subject line: “Your Role at Twitter.” Badge access to offices is suspended as 3,700 staffers receive word that they’ve been cut. Realizing employees essential for the continuity of the business have been let go by mistake, some are asked to come back. (AP)
    Elon Musk Twitter
    7/13 Co-founder EV Williams tweets, “Heart’s out to the tweeps getting laid off today.” Co-founder Jack Dorsey adds, “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.” (REUTERS)
    image caption
    8/13 Nov. 5-6: Musk responds to celebrity protests- Unrest grows on the platform over the weekend, particularly over the issue of impersonator accounts. Actress Valerie Bertinelli starts a movement of people changing their Twitter names to “Elon Musk.” Comedian Kathy Griffin joins the protest, finds her account locked. Then Musk announces, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying `parody’ will be permanently suspended.” (AP)
    Twitter
    9/13 Nov. 8: Musk sells more Tesla- Despite a previous vow not to sell any more Tesla stock, Musk sells an additional $3.95 billion, bringing the total sold in past year to $36 billion. (REUTERS)
    twitter
    10/13 Nov. 9: Musk Blue tick mark- Blue check mark option becomes available for purchase, and immediately becomes a tool for impersonators. An account masquerading as Nintendo Inc. posts an image of Super Mario holding up a middle finger. (REUTERS)
    Elon Musk
    11/13 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and a close cadre of advisers are considering a host of changes to the way Twitter is run and makes money. (REUTERS)
    Twitter
    12/13 Nov. 10: More key executives quit as Musk warns of bankruptcy- In his first meeting with employees, Musk tells them to brace for 80-hour weeks and requires everyone back in the office full time. He also says bankruptcy for the company is not out of the question if it doesn’t start generating more cash. Several executives in charge of keeping Twitter safe and accountable to its users quit, including chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance Marianne Fogarty.. (AFP)
    Twitter
    13/13 Nov. 11: Verified accounts get “Official” tags- Twitter adds badges that say “offiical” to verified accounts in some places, though confusion abounds. More brands depart the platform. (REUTERS)
    Elon Musk
    View all Images
    “Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk said (via REUTERS)

    Elon Musk said he will revamp the size and frequency of advertisements that appear on Twitter and plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model that allows for zero ads.

    “Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk said Saturday on Twitter. He didn't give details on what will be done or how the new subscription model will be priced.

    Musk has sought to diversify the company's business away from advertising dollars since he acquired the platform in October, pinning his hopes on revenue from “Twitter Blue” subscriptions. The company is struggling to stem losses in its ad revenue as brands pull back from the site amid concern about its moderation policies. Musk, for his part, has said he doesn't want the platform to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

    Twitter also recently relaxed a three-year ban on political advertising in a continued policy shift. At the start of this year, Twitter cut about 40 of its data scientists and engineers working in advertising, the Information reported earlier this month.

    First Published Date: 23 Jan, 00:52 IST
