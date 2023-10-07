Icon
Home Tech News Exciting Jio prepaid plans now offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for the Cricket World Cup fans

Exciting Jio prepaid plans now offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for the Cricket World Cup fans

Jio unveils 7 new prepaid plans for Cricket World Cup 2023 fans, offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions and more. Check out the full details below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 17:41 IST
Icon
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
image caption
1/6 The new JioBharat V2 4G phone has emerged as the new phone for the masses. For less than Rs. 1000 it will even provide internet access. It is the phone with the lowest Net-enabled entry price. (ANI)
image caption
2/6 It will go under beta testing for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones starting on July 7, ANI reported. (ANI)
image caption
3/6 The new JioBharat V2 4G smartphone comes with affordable internet services with basic recharge plans starting at Rs. 23 for 28 days, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, an ANI report added. (Jio)
Reliance Jio
4/6 Other operators typically offer a basic plan priced at Rs. 179 for 28 days with voice calls and 2GB of data. Jio claims that their basic plan is not only 30% cheaper but also provides 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings from other operators. (Jio)
image caption
5/6 Additionally, Jio offers annual plans for the feature phone, costing Rs. 1234 for 12 months, which includes unlimited calls and 168 GB of data. (ANI)
image caption
6/6 Some other features of the new JioBharat phone include a 1.77-inch TFT display, 0.3MP camera, 1000mAh battery, SD card support up to 128GB, and 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. (Jio)
Reliance Jio
icon View all Images
Get ready for the 2023 Cricket World Cup with the new Jio prepaid plans, offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

As cricket fever grips the nation with the onset of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Jio has stepped up to the crease by launching an array of seven new prepaid plans, designed exclusively for Indian consumers. The highlight of these plans? Each one includes a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring cricket enthusiasts can stream all the thrilling World Cup action without any additional cost. These prepaid offerings are now live and available for customers to recharge conveniently through the Jio website. With prices ranging from 328 to 3,178, there's something to cater to every fan's needs and preferences.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

1. Jio 328 Plan: This starter plan provides customers with unlimited 5G data, voice calling to any network, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of daily data, all valid for 28 days. Additionally, subscribers gain access to JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, JioCloud, and JioTV for a generous 90-day period.

2. Jio 331 Plan: For just 331, customers receive 40GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 daily SMS for 30 days. In addition to these benefits, access to JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is granted for 90 days.

3. Jio 388 Plan: Valid for 28 days, the 388 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 daily SMS. Similar to other plans, subscribers can enjoy JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 90 days.

4. Jio 598 Plan: Priced at 598, this plan offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 daily SMS for 28 days. Moreover, subscribers can relish the perks of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for an entire year, along with access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

5. Jio 758 Plan: This plan, with a validity of 84 days, offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling to any network, and 100 daily SMS. Subscribers can also enjoy JioCloud, JioCinema, JioTV, and Disney+ Hotstar for 90 days.

6. Jio 808 Plan: For an 84-day period, the 808 plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMS, and 2GB of daily data. Alongside these offerings, subscribers can access JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and Disney+ Hotstar for 90 days.

7. Jio 3,178 Plan: The premium offering in Jio's lineup, this plan is valid for 365 days and includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 daily SMS. Subscribers can bask in the glory of Disney+ Hotstar for a full year, as well as access JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

So, if you're a cricket fan and want to catch all the World Cup 2023 action, these Jio prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar are a great way to do it.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 17:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon