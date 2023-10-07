Exciting Jio prepaid plans now offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for the Cricket World Cup fans

As cricket fever grips the nation with the onset of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Jio has stepped up to the crease by launching an array of seven new prepaid plans, designed exclusively for Indian consumers. The highlight of these plans? Each one includes a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring cricket enthusiasts can stream all the thrilling World Cup action without any additional cost. These prepaid offerings are now live and available for customers to recharge conveniently through the Jio website. With prices ranging from ₹328 to ₹3,178, there's something to cater to every fan's needs and preferences.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

1. Jio ₹328 Plan: This starter plan provides customers with unlimited 5G data, voice calling to any network, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of daily data, all valid for 28 days. Additionally, subscribers gain access to JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, JioCloud, and JioTV for a generous 90-day period.

2. Jio ₹331 Plan: For just ₹331, customers receive 40GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 daily SMS for 30 days. In addition to these benefits, access to JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is granted for 90 days.

3. Jio ₹388 Plan: Valid for 28 days, the ₹388 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 daily SMS. Similar to other plans, subscribers can enjoy JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 90 days.

4. Jio ₹598 Plan: Priced at ₹598, this plan offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 daily SMS for 28 days. Moreover, subscribers can relish the perks of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for an entire year, along with access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

5. Jio ₹758 Plan: This plan, with a validity of 84 days, offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling to any network, and 100 daily SMS. Subscribers can also enjoy JioCloud, JioCinema, JioTV, and Disney+ Hotstar for 90 days.

6. Jio ₹808 Plan: For an 84-day period, the ₹808 plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMS, and 2GB of daily data. Alongside these offerings, subscribers can access JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and Disney+ Hotstar for 90 days.

7. Jio ₹3,178 Plan: The premium offering in Jio's lineup, this plan is valid for 365 days and includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 daily SMS. Subscribers can bask in the glory of Disney+ Hotstar for a full year, as well as access JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

So, if you're a cricket fan and want to catch all the World Cup 2023 action, these Jio prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar are a great way to do it.

