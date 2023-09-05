Home Tech News Exciting Jio prepaid recharge plans unveiled to mark 7th anniv; get free Netflix, McDonald’s meal too

Exciting Jio prepaid recharge plans unveiled to mark 7th anniv; get free Netflix, McDonald’s meal too

With 7th anniversary special offers, Jio will be offering extra data and benefits with select prepaid recharge plans. Check out the Jio prepaid recharge plan options below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 16:21 IST
View all Images
Jio prepaid users can grab special offers on prepaid recharge plans. (REUTERS)

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced special offers on select prepaid plans to commemorate its 7th anniversary, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced. Jio recently updated its plans to include a Netflix subscription bundled with select recharge plans, becoming the first telecom provider in India to offer such options. With 7th-anniversary special plan options, Jio will be offering extra data and benefits.

7th anniversary offers: Jio prepaid recharge plans

Jio is offering special data offers and other benefits on select three plans - Rs. 299, Rs. 799, and Rs. 2999. Thus, it will cater to users who opt for monthly, quarterly or annual recharge plans.

1. Rs. 299 plan - This plan comes with a validity of 28 days, in which users get 2GB of data and 100 SMS per day, along with unlimited voice calling. Jio is also offering special benefits with this plan by providing 7GB of extra data to users.

2. Rs. 799 plan - The Rs. 799 plan offers users the same benefits as the Rs. 299 plan but with a longer 90-day validity period. Jio prepaid users will also receive 14GB of extra data in the form of 2x7GB coupons.

3. Rs. 2999 plan - This plan comes with a 365-day validity period, and offers Jio prepaid customers additional benefits apart from standard data and calling facility. Users will get 2.5GB of data and 100 SMS per day, along with unlimited voice calling.

Apart from this, Jio is offering additional benefits such as 21GB of extra data in the form of 3x7GB coupons, Rs. 200 off on Ajio, up to 20 percent off on NetMeds (up to Rs. 800), Rs. 100 off on Swiggy, and 10 percent off on Reliance Digital.

People who travel frequently can get up to Rs. 1500 off on flights and 15 percent off on hotels up to Rs. 4000 on Yatra. Foodies can also grab a free McDonald's meal of Rs. 149 and above.

Jio Prepaid Netflix bundle

1. Rs. 1099 plan - This Jio prepaid plan comes with an 84-day validity period, where consumers get unlimited voice calling and 2GB of data. However, if you're part of the Jio Welcome offer and have a compatible 5G handset, you can take advantage of unlimited 5G data. It is priced at Rs. 1099. This plan comes bundled with the mobile-only plan of Netflix, allowing you to stream Netflix content in 480p on your smartphones only.

2. 1499 plan - This higher-priced plan comes bundled with Netflix's basic plan. You get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, and TVs. Along with the Netflix bundle, you will also get unlimited voice calling and 3GB daily data. You can also take advantage of unlimited 5G data with Jio's Welcome offer if you have a compatible 5G handset.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 15:36 IST
