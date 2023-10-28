FasTag recharge scam: Man just lost 2.4 lakh! Guard yourself, check these 5 tips

In a shocking incident, a man was conned by cybercriminals during an attempt to recharge his FasTag account, resulting in a substantial loss of ₹2.4 lakh. This case underscores the critical need for vigilance when accessing customer support for online services.

The 47-year-old victim is a resident of Nallasopara and he was trying resolve a FasTag issue. He searched for a contact number online and made a call, unwittingly falling into the trap of a cyber scammer. The fraudster, pretending to be an official call centre employee, provided false reassurances. He then directed the victim to download a remote access application on his phone.

Trusting the fake employee, the victim followed the instructions and downloaded the suggested app, unknowingly setting in motion a meticulously planned scam. In the blink of an eye, a staggering ₹2.4 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from the victim's bank account via six online transactions, according to an India Today report.

To make matters worse, after successfully swindling the victim, the bogus 'customer support executive' stopped all communications. In effect, the victim was left questioning the fact that he had listened to the fraudster.

The victim turned to the police for help. It has been revealed that charges have been filed by the police under Section 66C of the Information Technology Act among others.

Incidents of online scams like this are rampant, emphasizing the necessity for individuals to be vigilant and adopt precautionary measures.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Such Scams:

1. Stay Alert: Exercise caution when encountering unexpected emails or messages that seem suspicious, even if they promise easy money or jobs. Verify their authenticity as much as possible through various ways. especially while dealing with finances

2. Avoid Unknown Links: Refrain from clicking on links from unfamiliar sources, as they may lead to unsafe websites or downloads.

3. Guard Personal Information: Never disclose crucial information to unfamiliar callers, especially when they request it through phone calls or text messages, particularly for financial transactions.

4. Verify Requests: Always verify requests, especially those involving sensitive actions or information. When in doubt, directly contact the organization or individual through established channels to confirm the request's legitimacy.

5. Act Swiftly: If you suspect a scam or phishing attempt, act quickly by deleting the message or ending the call without sharing any personal information.

Protection against online fraud requires a vigilant and discerning approach to unexpected offers. By adhering to these guidelines, you can significantly reduce your vulnerability to online deceit.