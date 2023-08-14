From using WhatsApp desktop to tracking data usage, know these 5 features

WhatsApp is a widely used messaging platform known for its array of features that enhance communication and convenience. It offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and security of messages exchanged between users. The app supports not only text messages, but also voice and video calls, making it a versatile tool for keeping in touch.

There are various features of WhatsApp that you can explore in order to navigate hassle-free. We have listed a few of them below:

Track Data Usage:

If you want to know how much data you are using through your WhatsApp, you can follow these steps:

1-Open Settings.

2-Tap on Storage and Data.

3-Check Network Usage for sent/received messages and data details.

Use WhatsApp on Desktop:

Did you know you can extend WhatsApp beyond your phone? If you want to get access to your WhatsApp account on your desktop, that is absolutely possible. Follow these steps in order to use WhatsApp on web or your desktop:1-Access the web app at https://web.whatsapp.com/ or download the desktop version from whatsapp.com/download/.

2-On your phone, in WhatsApp Settings, go to Linked Devices.

3-Tap Link a Device, then scan the QR code on the browser or desktop app following the instructions.

Change Chat Wallpaper:

you can customize your WhatsApp chats with different wallpapers:

Follow these steps in order to do the same:

1-Navigate to Settings.

2-Open Chats.

3-Tap Chat Wallpaper.

4-Choose from Wallpaper Library, Solid Colors, Gallery, Default, or No Wallpaper.

Activate Disappearing Messages:

Now you can Set messages to vanish mode after a certain period of time. To do so, follow these steps:

1-Open a specific chat.

2-Click on the person's name at the top.

3-Tap on Disappearing Messages.

4-Select a message timer of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Send Disappearing Media:

You can share media that disappears once viewed on WhatsApp: You can use the steps given below to use this feature

1-Open a specific chat.

2-Tap the paperclip next to the message input field.

3-Choose 'Camera' or 'Gallery' to select an image.

4-Select the photo and tap the "1" next to the blue send arrow.

5-Press the blue arrow to send, and the media will disappear once viewed.

You can Explore these features to enhance your WhatsApp experience!