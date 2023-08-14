Home Tech News From using WhatsApp desktop to tracking data usage, know these 5 features

From using WhatsApp desktop to tracking data usage, know these 5 features

WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and security of messages exchanged between users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 20:05 IST
WhatsApp
Check out various features of WhatsApp including Disappearing media, data usage, and WhatsApp Web. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
Check out various features of WhatsApp including Disappearing media, data usage, and WhatsApp Web. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp is a widely used messaging platform known for its array of features that enhance communication and convenience. It offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and security of messages exchanged between users. The app supports not only text messages, but also voice and video calls, making it a versatile tool for keeping in touch.

There are various features of WhatsApp that you can explore in order to navigate hassle-free. We have listed a few of them below:

Track Data Usage: 

If you want to know how much data you are using through your WhatsApp, you can follow these steps:

1-Open Settings.

2-Tap on Storage and Data.

3-Check Network Usage for sent/received messages and data details.

Use WhatsApp on Desktop:

Did you know you can extend WhatsApp beyond your phone? If you want to get access to your WhatsApp account on your desktop, that is absolutely possible. Follow these steps in order to use WhatsApp on web or your desktop:1-Access the web app at https://web.whatsapp.com/ or download the desktop version from whatsapp.com/download/.

2-On your phone, in WhatsApp Settings, go to Linked Devices.

3-Tap Link a Device, then scan the QR code on the browser or desktop app following the instructions.

Change Chat Wallpaper: 

you can customize your WhatsApp chats with different wallpapers:

Follow these steps in order to do the same:

1-Navigate to Settings.

2-Open Chats.

3-Tap Chat Wallpaper.

4-Choose from Wallpaper Library, Solid Colors, Gallery, Default, or No Wallpaper.

Activate Disappearing Messages:

Now you can Set messages to vanish mode after a certain period of time. To do so, follow these steps:

1-Open a specific chat.

2-Click on the person's name at the top.

3-Tap on Disappearing Messages.

4-Select a message timer of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Send Disappearing Media: 

You can share media that disappears once viewed on WhatsApp: You can use the steps given below to use this feature

1-Open a specific chat.

2-Tap the paperclip next to the message input field.

3-Choose 'Camera' or 'Gallery' to select an image.

4-Select the photo and tap the "1" next to the blue send arrow.

5-Press the blue arrow to send, and the media will disappear once viewed.

You can Explore these features to enhance your WhatsApp experience!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 20:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets