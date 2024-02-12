 Gmail introduces chat-style interface for email replies, redefines user experience and efficiency | Tech News
Home Tech News Gmail introduces chat-style interface for email replies, redefines user experience and efficiency

Gmail introduces chat-style interface for email replies, redefines user experience and efficiency

Gmail introduces a chat-style interface for email replies, resembling Google Chat. Testing phase ongoing, potential changes may impact user experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 12 2024, 13:44 IST
Gmail
Gmail introduces a chat-style interface for email replies, resembling Google Chat. (Unsplash)
Gmail
Gmail introduces a chat-style interface for email replies, resembling Google Chat. (Unsplash)

Gmail has continued its testing phase for the chat-style redesign of the email reply user interface (UI), extending it for three months. This week, the rollout is expanding to more users, although it has not achieved widespread availability yet. Despite potential resistance from power users due to an additional step to access "Reply all" and "Forward," Google appears committed to implementing this revamp and that means it will soon be appearing on your Gmail account too - sooner or later.

User-Friendly Interface for Email Composition

Traditionally, email replies are composed after scrolling to the bottom of the message, offering options such as Reply, Reply all, and Forward, alongside new emoji reactions. Additionally, users have the option to reply from the top of the email, 9to5Google reported.

Gmail, as reported by Android Police, is currently testing a reply field that remains fixed at the bottom of the screen, serving as a convenient time-saving feature. This text box closely resembles the interface of Google Chat, featuring a pill-shaped container with buttons for attaching media and inserting emojis.

Enhanced Functionality for Seamless Email Communication

The redesigned reply field mirrors the Google Chat interface, intending to provide users with a recognizable and user-friendly platform for composing emails. Within this interface, users can choose the type of reply they wish to send and adjust recipient details on the left side, while simultaneously viewing the email content in fullscreen mode on the opposite end.

Upon tapping, a keyboard appears, and the reply field slides up with a send button displayed on the right. This allows users to compose their reply while retaining visibility of the email body to maintain context, marking a significant improvement. The placement of Quick Replies within this new UI remains uncertain.

This Gmail redesign represents a substantial change, particularly for an application that experiences infrequent updates, pending Google's decision to proceed. Currently, it has not been widely rolled out and was not detected on several devices during a recent check. This initiative follows the development of a voice compose UI, expected to integrate seamlessly with Duet AI.

Also, read these top stories today:

Facebook a mess? Facebook can't copy or acquire its way to another two decades of prosperity. Is the CEO Mark Zuckerberg up to it? Facebook is like an abandoned amusement park of badly executed ideas, says analyst. Interesting? Check it out here. Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Elon Musk's Purchase of Twitter Is Still in Court! A court wants Elon Musk to testify before the US SEC regarding potential violations of laws in connection with his purchase of Twitter. Know where things stand here

Does Tesla lacks AI Play? Analysts highlight this aspect and for Tesla, that is trouble. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 13:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets