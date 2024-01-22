Icon
Google Android Auto gets AI features for enhanced driving safety and connectivity

Google Android Auto now packs a big AI punch! These AI innovations enable drivers to more than just stay connected safely. New features include message summarization, smart replies, and personalised design elements.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 14:55 IST
Google revolutionises driving safety with AI-infused Android Auto features. (Unsplash)

In a bid to enhance safety, reduce distractions on the road and get you to where you are going ina seamless, full-connectivity mode, Google has introduced innovative AI-powered features for Android Auto. These new functionalities aim to streamline communication between drivers and their smartphones, allowing users to stay connected every second of the journey without compromising their focus while driving.

AI Summarization for Distraction Free Messaging

One standout feature is the AI-driven automatic summarization of lengthy text messages and busy group chats. Now, drivers can receive concise summaries of messages, enabling them to keep their attention on the road rather than getting immersed in the content on their phones. The system can also suggest and execute relevant actions and replies without the need for manual phone handling, Tom's Guide reported.

For instance, if a friend sends detailed dinner plans, the AI system extracts key information like the restaurant, cuisine, and meeting time, sparing users from sifting through lengthy messages. Similarly, in the case of group chats, Android Auto can summarise discussions and provide options for actions such as rerouting to a new location or updating everyone with the estimated time of arrival, all without requiring any physical interaction with the phone.

Personalised Driving Experience

However, the updates to Android Auto don't end there. The platform will soon integrate personalised design elements directly from the user's smartphone, including wallpapers and icons. This move is aimed at creating a more seamless transition and consistent user experience from the phone to the car.

While Android Auto currently supports wallpapers, users have been requesting the ability to use third-party wallpapers stored on their phones. With the upcoming update, both the smartphone and the car's central display will share the same wallpaper and stock icon designs when this feature is enabled, offering a more personalised and cohesive visual experience.

Google's commitment to leveraging AI technology for safer and more convenient driving experiences marks a significant step forward in the evolution of in-car connectivity and communication. As these features roll out, Google Android Auto users can look forward to a smarter, more intuitive driving experience that prioritises safety on the road without forcing you to devote time and attention away from the road.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 14:37 IST
