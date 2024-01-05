Icon
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies

Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies

Google has started blocking cookies for 30 million Chrome users before rolling out the feature on a larger scale. Know why it is killing off cookies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2024, 09:10 IST
Google Chrome
Websites will no longer be able track you anymore on Google Chrome as Google has blocked cookies for some users initially. (Unsplash)
Websites will no longer be able track you anymore on Google Chrome as Google has blocked cookies for some users initially. (Unsplash)

Even as Google is waging its biggest to maintain its number one position in the web browsing market, it has been revealed that the company has introduced a new feature that will be very beneficial for its users - Google is blocking data tracking. According to reports, Google has blocked third-party cookies for various Chrome users which is used to monitor their online browsing behaviour. The number of users with blocked cookies is small and only includes only 1 percent of total Google Chrome browser users. However, this is nothing new as other browsers, including Apple and Mozilla already provide this cookie-killer feature to its users.

Why Google is blocking data tracking of users

This is the first step to improving privacy. Tracking of users through cookies was used by websites to understand user trends and then serve them all kinds of related ads. It even included tracking of location to serve ads of establishments in the vicinity. Google itself was doing that as could easily be surmised from what was happening on users' smartphones.

Google is planning to roll out the change to all users if the current exercise goes well by later this year. 

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How will you know if you are among the chosen few?

Google, in its blog, says users will be asked if they want to "browse with more privacy" and respond accordingly. Google blog revealed, "Participants for Tracking Protection are selected randomly — and if you're chosen, you'll get notified when you open Chrome on either desktop or Android." 

You can also confirm through your browser's preferences by going to the Chrome's settings. In the Privacy and Security section, you will see multiple toggles for cookies. If you do not remember turning them on, then you must know that Google might have done it as part of their “Tracking Protection” program. 

More tools for businesses set to come

In its blog, Google has indicated that it will roll out some initiatives for businesses so that they don't suffer.  It says, “As we work to make the web more private, we'll provide businesses with tools to succeed online so that high quality content remains freely accessible — whether that's news articles, videos, educational information, community sites or other forms of web content.”

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 08:25 IST
