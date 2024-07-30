Google bringing this popular Android feature to Chrome users, here's how it works
The desktop chrome and chromebooks users will be able to use the new drag to search feature alongside the Google Lens icon
After appearing on Android, Circle to search, or officially known as “drag to search”, will soon be available for Chrome on desktop and Chromebooks. Users will be able to spot the new feature next to the notable Google Lens icon. Check all the details here.
How is the new Google feature helpful
The new update which has been under work in the past few months is now in action on the ChromeOS 127 beta and Chrome beta. Moreover, it is now displayed on the beta's “What's new in chrome” page, indicating it will be accessible to every Chrome user in a short while.
Releasing Drag to search alongside Google Lens in Chrome enables users to look for anything they view on their screen. The users can easily search for an image they find while watching a video, live-streaming, or while browsing through a website. The users will be able to get the answers to their queries on their tabs, and they will be able to search using the information they find in the results.
How to use the new feature?
The users can start the drag to search option on Chromebooks by clicking on the latest Google Lens icon found in the address bar beside the bookmark star. While Windows and Mac users don't get the Google Lens option in the address bar, it can be found an overflow menu sheltering the latest “Search with Google Lens” button which can be dragged and permanently pinned next to side panel shortcuts for usage.
After clicking on the new icon, users will receive a prompt by Google guiding them to choose anything to search for with Google Lens. It will display in the same appealing and shiny way as it does on Android.
As users go to the “drag to search” tab alongside the Lens icon, the cursor will take the form of crosshairs. The users can double-click to select the ability to modify the box appearing after the fact. The users can see results showing up on the Google Lens side panel.
Here are the steps to doing so:
- Tap on the Chrome menu tab.
- Click on search with the Google Lens option.
- Select any element on the page by clicking and dragging at any place.
- Type in the search box available in the side panel to refresh the answers.
- The select pin option is available on the sidebar to move the icon to the toolbar for faster accessibility.
