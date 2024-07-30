 Google bringing this popular Android feature to Chrome users, here's how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google bringing this popular Android feature to Chrome users, here's how it works

Google bringing this popular Android feature to Chrome users, here's how it works

The desktop chrome and chromebooks users will be able to use the new drag to search feature alongside the Google Lens icon

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 30 2024, 19:15 IST
Google bringing this popular Android feature to Chrome users, here's how it works
Google Chrome users to get drag to search with Google Lens feature. (Google images)

After appearing on Android, Circle to search, or officially known as “drag to search”, will soon be available for Chrome on desktop and Chromebooks. Users will be able to spot the new feature next to the notable Google Lens icon. Check all the details here.

How is the new Google feature helpful

The new update which has been under work in the past few months is now in action on the ChromeOS 127 beta and Chrome beta. Moreover, it is now displayed on the beta's “What's new in chrome” page, indicating it will be accessible to every Chrome user in a short while.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
16% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹113,880₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Releasing Drag to search alongside Google Lens in Chrome enables users to look for anything they view on their screen. The users can easily search for an image they find while watching a video, live-streaming, or while browsing through a website. The users will be able to get the answers to their queries on their tabs, and they will be able to search using the information they find in the results.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Manage Google Chrome extensions safely: Know how to optimise and secure your browsing experience

How to use the new feature?

The users can start the drag to search option on Chromebooks by clicking on the latest Google Lens icon found in the address bar beside the bookmark star. While Windows and Mac users don't get the Google Lens option in the address bar, it can be found an overflow menu sheltering the latest “Search with Google Lens” button which can be dragged and permanently pinned next to side panel shortcuts for usage. 

Also Read: Google brings AI features to Chromebook Plus laptops- Check all details here

After clicking on the new icon, users will receive a prompt by Google guiding them to choose anything to search for with Google Lens. It will display in the same appealing and shiny way as it does on Android.

As users go to the “drag to search” tab alongside the Lens icon, the cursor will take the form of crosshairs. The users can double-click to select the ability to modify the box appearing after the fact. The users can see results showing up on the Google Lens side panel.

Here are the steps to doing so:

  1. Tap on the Chrome menu tab.
  2. Click on search with the Google Lens option.
  3. Select any element on the page by clicking and dragging at any place.
  4. Type in the search box available in the side panel to refresh the answers.
  5. The select pin option is available on the sidebar to move the icon to the toolbar for faster accessibility.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 19:13 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know samsung begins to revamp apps ahead of one ui 7 launch: check what’s new iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more google bug results in loss of passwords for 15 million microsoft windows users beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works iphone maker’s most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Pre-Sale Offers

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Offers: Grab huge discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets