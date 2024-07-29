Google bug results in loss of passwords for 15 million Microsoft Windows users

The world is still recovering from the damages caused by the Crowdstrike update issue, which brought scores of businesses around the globe to a halt. This included medical institutions, airlines, and banks, among others. To top it off, recently, Google Chrome reported a new crisis in which the passwords of about 15 million Windows users disappeared for a duration of 18 hours on July 24 and 25.

How a Google Chrome glitch caused panic among Windows users

The glitch that caused the issue is attributed to a “change in product behavior” in Google Chrome. According to Forbes, there was an issue with Google Password Manager, which has a user base of over 3 million users. Windows users are dependent on Google Password Manager for saving their passwords so that they can access sites easily without the need to type their curated passwords.

The glitch was reported on the M127 version of the Chrome browser on Windows. It stopped users from using the previously saved passwords and vanished the new passwords. Although the issue persisted with the M127 update, it affected around 15 million Windows users, as reported by Forbes.

The users facing the glitch were told to launch the browser with a command-line flag to circumvent the problem on a temporary basis. Later, the issue was resolved by Google after nearly 18 hours. After fixing the issue, the users simply had to restart their browser when facing the glitch.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this service disruption or outage may have caused,” expressed Google, apologizing to those affected.

Risks of relying online password managers

This recent issue raises the concern over reliability on online Password Managers. Millions of Google users rely on this feature for saving passwords for websites related to different purposes, such as work, healthcare, childcare, education, government, entertainment, and whatnot. This may not be the best solution for users who might face tech glitches and system mishaps. Although it is unsafe to trust any password-saving website, especially if it involves important documents, it is advised that users should also have a backup plan.