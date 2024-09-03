Google Chrome may allow users to sync group tabs across devices: Check details

Google Chrome is amongst the most widely used web browsers. The browser enables users to link their browsing history across smartphones and laptops seamlessly. But, when it comes to tab groups, the users are unable to sync the data across devices. This is going to change as Google Chrome is likely to get a new upgrade for enabling the syncing of tab groups on the desktop to Android.

New shared group tabs update

Recently, the expert debugger @Leopeva64 posted on X about his discovery of a new update for Chrome Canary on the Android version. The update reportedly added a new feature for sharing the most discussed tab groups.

The same expert debugger had previously shared that the tab group folder witnessed a slight change when the share button took the place of the invite option.

As per the debugger's recent post, the new update will likely allow users to click on the new share button for typing an email address to invite other users. However, this feature is not active, it is anticipated that after getting activated in future, it will likely allow multiple users to work together on the same tab groups. It may also enable syncing so that all users can see the newly added and eliminated tabs simultaneously.

This new automated tab group syncing feature is anticipated to help users across devices work effortlessly. It will likely enable users to share work-related emails and other documents through tab groups with ease, especially when working in a team. Until now, the users are limited to sharing document links over mail. Therefore, the new feature is likely to allow them to send invites to other users to become part of shared group tabs. This could make them handle work more effectively.

Tab group sharing feature might get Gemini integration

It is also believed that the new tab-sharing feature may also get an integration of Google Gemini. The AI assistant that has already debuted on various Google applications is likely to offer recommendations related to existing open tabs that might work better if grouped together. The new feature reportedly is likely to first roll out only for Chrome Canary.

