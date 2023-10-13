Icon
Google Chrome on Android gets a big security boost! Users can delete recent browsing history swiftly

Google Chrome on Android now allows you to delete your last 15 minutes of browsing data to safeguard your privacy and give you more freedom to keep your browsing data private.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 17:48 IST
Scrape your last-minute browsing data history with the latest Google Chrome on Android update. (Pexels)
Scrape your last-minute browsing data history with the latest Google Chrome on Android update. (Pexels)

Data privacy is important no matter who you are and whatever your reason to browse the internet is. Most of us would prefer to keep it private and not be seen by others. Oftentimes, a general day's browsing history can include searches around private medical conditions, silly queries, and sometimes looking up information around financial or personal data.

For Android users, a handy new feature has arrived. With just a few taps, you can swiftly erase the last 15 minutes of your Google Chrome browsing history. To access this feature, click on the three dots in the upper-right corner of Chrome, then select "Clear Browsing Data." By default, it will remove the most recent quarter-hour of your browsing activity.

In Google's ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy, they have also made it easy to clear your site data and recent tabs, all in one convenient location.

To make it even simpler, Google has provided a helpful GIF on its website to demonstrate how effortless it is to use this new tool. You can check it here.

So, feel free to be as cringe or as adventurous as you like online; with just a couple of taps, you can swiftly wipe away any traces of your digital journey.

In a recent update, Google also introduced the Dark Web report, offering users the ability to check if their Gmail address has been exposed on the dark web. This report is now easily accessible in the Google Apps account menu on Android, with plans to bring it to iOS soon. Your online security just got a little more comprehensive.

How the Dark Web Report Operates

By subscribing to a Google One membership, you gain access to a feature that allows you to establish a profile for monitoring the dark web. This feature serves the purpose of alerting you if your personal information has been discovered in data breaches.

Here's how it works:

Dark Web Data Check: You can perform a search on the dark web to identify any data associated with your email address or any other information you've included in your monitoring profile. The results of these searches may include the following details:

  • Your name
  • Address
  • Phone number
  • Email
  • Social Security Number (SSN)
  • Username
  • Password
  • Eligibility Criteria

Dark web reports are presently accessible in specific countries and regions. Google intends to broaden this support, adding more countries and regions as time goes on. To confirm where dark web reports are accessible, you can check the availability in your area.

To be eligible for a dark web report, you must possess a consumer Google Account. Please note that Google Workspace accounts and supervised accounts are not compatible with dark web reports.

To unlock specific features such as continuous dark web monitoring for your personal information, access to results beyond your email address, and receive notifications for new results, you will need to have a paid Google One membership.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 17:47 IST
