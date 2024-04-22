 Google Circle to Search may soon solve this frustrating problem- Check details | Tech News
Google Circle to Search may soon solve this frustrating problem- Check details

Google is bringing improvements and new features to the AI-based Circle to Search feature. Know what was highlighted in the Made by Google Podcast.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 22 2024, 09:37 IST
Google to prevent accidental triggering of the Circle to Search feature. (Samsung)

Samsung in partnership with Google announced the Circle to Search feature with the Galaxy S24 series. Now the feature is available on several flagship devices, but users have reported some concerns about the feature. In the Made by Google podcast, it was highlighted that users have been sending feedback about the innovative feature being accidentally triggered even when it is not in use. Therefore, Google will soon be bringing an improved version of its artificial intelligence (AI)-based Circle to Search feature. It is reported that the company is currently working on improving the feature.

What is Google's Circle to Search feature?

The Circle to Search feature is a new feature announced in 2023 which enables users to conduct Google searches by circling, highlighting, or tapping on the object displayed on the screen. This feature reduces the hassle of switching between different apps to find the pair of jeans you saw on social media, or you simply want to find the meaning of a word you read. However, it has been reported that the Circle to Search feature is being accidentally triggered by users.

How Google will prevent the accidental triggering of the Circle to Search feature

In the recent Made by Google Podcast, Product Manager Erin Lynch and Director of Product Management Alistair Pott highlighted the user concerns about the Circle to Search feature. The duo mentioned that the feature is sensitive to touch and getting triggered by a simple long press on the navigation bar or the home button, creating some major problems. Lynch said, “We still have further to go, and we're working a lot on making sure it's triggered when you want. It's not triggered when you don't want.” However, the timeless for when a new update will be rolled out was not confirmed.

Furthermore, it was also confirmed that the Google Lens integration with the Circle to Search feature is coming. In the podcast, the duo said, “We're bringing lens and search together more. I'm really excited about our actually merging of both the search result page with the lens result page. And that's going to be rolling out over many, many months.” The integration will allow users to conduct visual searches with improved results.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 09:37 IST
