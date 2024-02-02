 Google introduces text-to-image generator, Imagen 2 to Bard with Gemini Pro expansion | Tech News
Google introduces text-to-image generator, Imagen 2 to Bard with Gemini Pro expansion

Google Bard to support text-to-image generator, Imagen 2. Know how it will work along with Gemini Pro expansion.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 02 2024, 12:33 IST
Check out how Imagen 2 will work with Google Bard. (Pexels)
Google had made several integral announcements back in December 2023 along with Gemini Pro, its AI model for Bard. Now, the company is rolling out several enhancements to its tools starting with the integration of text-to-image generator, Imagen 2 to Google Bard and the ImageFX. Additionally, Google is also expanding the availability of Gemini Pro. Earlier it was anticipated that Bard with Gemini Ultra will be bringing the image generation feature, and now users will be able to experience the advanced feature with Gemini Pro. This interaction and advancement could give some serious competition to ChatGPT Plus. Check what Google has announced in its recent blog.

Imagen 2 in Google Bard

According to Google's Deep Mind blog post, its advanced text-to-image technology, Imagen 2 is rolling out to Bard and Search Generative Experience (SGE). The tool will also be powered by Google's experimental platform ImageFX. The company says the integration will “offer an innovative interface that allows users to quickly explore alternative prompts and expand the bounds of their creativity. With Imagen 2 on Bard, users just have to write a detailed prompt to generate the type of image they want. Imagen 2 will also come with the capability of generating new content directly into the original image with the use of the technique of inpainting. It will also be able to create images beyond the original image, expanding the visual creativity into reality.

With advanced image generation, Google also focuses on the safety and security of the image generation tools. The company will be integrating Bard with SynthID which will provide a watermark to the generated image along with the ability to “identify AI-generated content” which will act like a digital watermark. Additionally, Imagen 2 will be restricting generating content which prompts violent, offensive, or sexually explicit content. Google said, “We apply safety checks to training data, input prompts, and system-generated outputs at generation time.”

According to a 9To5Google report, the company also announced the expansion of Gemini Pro to more than 230 countries and 40+ languages. It will also expand the double-check feature in languages other than English.

