Google Pay UPI Circle feature rolling out: Know how to setup and make payments

Google Pay is a popular app for making transactions online in India. The payment app recently announced a bunch of new features for elevating the user experience at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, including the UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers, Clickpay QR and Prepaid utility payments. These features are aimed at streamlining the process of making payments inside the app.

UPI circle is one of the latest features which enables users to allow friends and family members to make payments. This feature will be useful, especially for those users who do not have their bank accounts linked to UPI. This UPI circle feature enables an active Google Pay UPI user to add other users to an existing account. There are two options to delegate payment responsibilities, first allows the primary Google Pay user to exercise control over all the payments made by the secondary users by approving every request. The second one allows the main user to let the secondary users make payments on their own by setting a transaction limit of up to Rs.15000.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review: Functionality over flair

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to active Google Pay UPI Circle?

To activate the UPI circle service, the primary Google Pay user will have to add a secondary user. For this, the primary user must have their own Google Pay UPI account linked to their bank account or any other payment service. The primary user must save the contact of the secondary user on their mobile phone and the secondary user must hold a valid UPI ID to effectively use this new feature.

Also Read: iPhone 16 to come in a brown colour? What we know about Coffee, Desert Titanium

Steps to Set up UPI Circle

To enable the UPI Circle feature the secondary user has to click on the QR code appearing in the profile tab inside the UPI app. The primary user should click on their profile section to open the UPI Circle page. The primary user has to either scan the QR code of the secondary user or upload the same from the gallery. After this, the primary user has to choose from two options to select the kind of delegation. It includes partial delegation and full delegation. As soon as the delegation type is selected, the secondary user has to approve the request for activating the UPI Circle service.

Also Read: Discover Red Dead Redemption 2's hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny's mission

Steps to make payments using UPI Circle

The secondary has to scan the QR code and initiate a payment request after providing all details. The payment request is then shared with the primary user for approval in case of partial delegation. The secondary users are free to make monthly payments of up to Rs.15000 without further approval in case of full delegation.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!