Google to charge for advanced Bard chatbot! Know the expected pricing for AI tool

Google to charge for advanced Bard chatbot! Know the expected pricing for AI tool

Google Bard’s new advanced chatbot, which will be powered by Gemini Ultra, could come with a cost plan. Know what CEO Sundar Pichai said about this AI tool.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 01 2024, 10:43 IST
Google Bard
The next-generation Google Bard will come with a price tag. Check details about this AI tool here. (Google)
Google is expected to launch its new chatbot, Bard Advance in the coming months. The new AI model is expected to be more powerful than the previous version of Google Bard which is now powered by Gemini Pro. As the launch of Bard Advance approaches, some tech analysts have been predicting that Google may start a subscription service due to its integration with the company's most powerful AI model, the Gemini Ultra. And now, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed the subscription plan for its upcoming AI chatbot. Bard can be used currently for free. Check details here.

Google Bard Advance subscription plans

According to an Android Authority report, Google plans to start a subscription model for Bard Advance, the decision was announced at the fourth-quarter earnings call. The decision was taken due to the high subscription revenue. Google now plans to increase its revenue by integrating premium subscriptions for its upcoming conversational AI.

Google Bard Advance will be the company's advanced AI tool which will support the newly introduced Gemini Ultra architecture. Ultra is part of Google's multimodal AI, Gemini which was announced last year in December. The new AI model is expected to conduct complex tasks in various forms such as text, images, audio, video, and code. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai during the meeting said, “It's (Bard) now powered by Gemini Pro, and it's much more capable at things like understanding, summarizing, reasoning, coding, and planning. It's now in over 40 languages and over 230 countries around the world. Looking ahead, we'll be rolling out an even more advanced version for subscribers powered by Gemini Ultra.”

However, Google did not share any pricing plan for the subscription to Bard Advance. As of now, Bard is available for free for users, but it will pay some fees after the launch of its new AI conversational tool. It is expected that Google may follow the steps of ChatGPT Plus in terms of subscription, therefore, the pricing may fall between $10 and $20 per month.

First Published Date: 01 Feb, 10:43 IST
