Home Tech News Google to warn users about disappearing Chrome extensions

Google to warn users about disappearing Chrome extensions

Google Chrome's upcoming update introduces a proactive alert system, offering insights into disappearing extensions and bolstering user security. The "Safety check" feature will inform users about extensions removed by developers, policy violations, and malware designations.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 12:58 IST
Apple Safari emerges as 2nd most-used browser after Google Chrome; check top 5
Safari
1/5 As per a recent Statcounter report, Safari has regained its position as the second most preferred web browser globally.  (Pexels)
Microsoft Edge
2/5 Presently, 11.87 percent of desktop users use Safari on a regular basis, while Microsoft Edge slips to the third position with a market share of 11 percent. (Microsoft )
Google Chrome
3/5 On the other hand, Google Chrome remains undefeated as the top desktop browser globally, with a significant market share of 66.13 percent.  (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Firefox and Opera have secured the 4th and 5th spot in the top 5 with 5.65 percent and 3.09 percent share respectively.  (Unsplash)
Chrome
5/5 In the mobile realm, Chrome remains the reigning champion with a significant market share of 61.96 percent with Apple's Safari following in second place with 26.85 percent. (Unsplash)
Google Chrome
View all Images
Google Chrome's upcoming feature to give insights on disappearing extensions and enhance security with automatic URL upgrades and high-risk file download warnings. (Unsplash)

In the forthcoming Chrome update, users will gain insight into the vanishing of extensions through a novel proactive alert system. According to an announcement by Oliver Dunk, a developer relations engineer for Chrome extensions, Google is introducing this feature in Chrome 117. The purpose behind this innovation is to enhance users' awareness regarding the removal of extensions, whether it was due to developer actions, policy violations on the Chrome Web Store, or malware designations.

Enhanced Awareness with Proactive Alerts

The forthcoming addition will introduce a dedicated "Safety check" segment within Chrome's privacy and security settings. Extensions falling into the aforementioned categories will be displayed here. By clicking on the "Review" option, users will be directed to their extension list, where they can make an informed decision, according to a Verge report. They will have the option to either uninstall the extension or dismiss the warning, permitting the continued use of the extension. It's important to note that, just as in previous iterations of Chrome, extensions labeled as malware will be automatically deactivated.

A Secure Transition: HTTP to HTTPS

However, this isn't the only security-oriented enhancement on Google's agenda for Chrome. The company is also set to elevate security measures by automatically transitioning all http:// URLs to their more secure counterpart, https://, according to a blog post. This protocol encrypts online traffic, bolstering overall security. Interestingly, even if a link explicitly specifies an http:// connection, Chrome will initiate the upgrade. In cases where this transition is unsuccessful, Chrome will revert to the traditional http:// link. This feature is currently being trialed in Chrome 115, with the aim of incorporating it in upcoming releases, following thorough testing.

Moreover, Google's commitment to user security extends to the realm of file downloads. Chrome will soon incorporate a warning mechanism for instances where users attempt to download "high-risk files" over an insecure connection. These warning notifications are slated to debut in mid-September. A preview image shared by Google provides a glimpse of how these warnings will be presented.

In conclusion, Chrome's imminent update will equip users with a proactive alert system to elucidate the disappearance of extensions. This security-conscious approach aligns with Google's broader goals of enhancing user awareness and securing online interactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 12:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping
Google Docs
How to delete a page in Google Docs? Know the easiest tricks

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets