Grok AI iOS app launched with real-time information, image generation features and more- All details

xAI has introduced the Grok AI chatbot as a standalone iOS app in the US, marking a significant development for the platform. This app, which is currently in its beta phase, offers the same capabilities as the version integrated into X. Users can access real-time information, ask questions, and generate images through the app, similar to the chatbot's features on X.

xAI began testing the Grok app for iOS in December across several countries, though details on an Android release remain unclear. Initially, Grok was available only to X Premium subscribers, but the service has since been expanded to all users, aligning it with other popular free AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini.

The release of the Grok app follows xAI's recent efforts to develop additional platforms, including a dedicated website for Grok, which is still marked with a "coming soon" message. The company's fundraising efforts have also been noteworthy, with xAI securing $6 billion in June and announcing another round of funding, backed by investors such as Nvidia and AMD.

Grok iOS app: User Experience and Features

Upon installing the Grok iOS app, users are greeted with a new chat window where they can start interacting with the AI. The app supports a variety of tasks, from generating images and writing essays to searching the web and X for live updates. Unlike the web version, users do not need to log in to use these features. However, the iOS version offers the option to sign in using either an X account or an Apple account. Signing in with an X account provides additional personalisation and allows users to sync their chats across devices.

The app is powered by the Grok 2 AI model, which also supports both free and premium web versions of the chatbot. During initial testing, there were no issues with latency, bugs, or glitches, suggesting a smooth user experience. Notably, the "Fun mode" feature, which might be exclusive to X Premium subscribers, was not available in the iOS app version.