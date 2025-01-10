Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Grok AI iOS app launched with real-time information, image generation features and more- All details

Grok AI iOS app launched with real-time information, image generation features and more- All details

xAI has launched the Grok AI chatbot as a standalone iOS app, offering real-time information, image generation, and more, making it accessible to all users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 16:36 IST
Icon
Elon Musk says blocking feature on X ‘makes no sense’ to him
Grok AI
1/7 Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has tweeted that he wants to eliminate the platform's 'block' feature. Musk made this decision in response to a query from a user, where he sought user opinions on the preference between muting and blocking. (Bloomberg)
image caption
2/7 In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk clarified that the blocking feature will be discontinued, except for direct messages, while muting will remain an available option. (Bloomberg)
image caption
3/7 On Friday, Musk shared a message, stating, "The 'block' feature is being completely removed, except for its use in direct messages. It simply doesn't make sense," commented the billionaire. (REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 Muting vs. blocking: According to a report by Bloomberg, muting an account will still allow users to avoid seeing posts from that account. However, muted accounts will retain the ability to respond to the user's posts, share them with their own followers, add commentary, and send direct messages. (AFP)
image caption
5/7 User concerns: Blocking, which has long served as a fundamental security measure on X, has raised concerns among users about potential increases in online harassment following its removal. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 One user reacted to Musk's tweet and replied, "Don’t go there. No one is entitled to other people’s posts. People should be able to block whoever they want". (Pexels)
image caption
7/7 A series of transformations: Some of the significant alterations implemented under Musk's leadership include substantial workforce reductions, replacing the traditional verification program with the $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, rebranding the company from Twitter to X, and introducing new features such as live streaming. (AP)
Grok AI
icon View all Images
xAI has launched the Grok AI app for iOS, offering real-time information and image generation features. (Bloomberg)

xAI has introduced the Grok AI chatbot as a standalone iOS app in the US, marking a significant development for the platform. This app, which is currently in its beta phase, offers the same capabilities as the version integrated into X. Users can access real-time information, ask questions, and generate images through the app, similar to the chatbot's features on X.

xAI began testing the Grok app for iOS in December across several countries, though details on an Android release remain unclear. Initially, Grok was available only to X Premium subscribers, but the service has since been expanded to all users, aligning it with other popular free AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: AI comes down from the cloud as chips get smarter

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The release of the Grok app follows xAI's recent efforts to develop additional platforms, including a dedicated website for Grok, which is still marked with a "coming soon" message. The company's fundraising efforts have also been noteworthy, with xAI securing $6 billion in June and announcing another round of funding, backed by investors such as Nvidia and AMD.

Also read: Gemini app gains ability to make calls and send messages- Know how it will work

Grok iOS app: User Experience and Features

Upon installing the Grok iOS app, users are greeted with a new chat window where they can start interacting with the AI. The app supports a variety of tasks, from generating images and writing essays to searching the web and X for live updates. Unlike the web version, users do not need to log in to use these features. However, the iOS version offers the option to sign in using either an X account or an Apple account. Signing in with an X account provides additional personalisation and allows users to sync their chats across devices.

Also read: Grok's upcoming ‘Unhinged Mode' promises controversial responses as Elon Musk pushes boundaries of AI

The app is powered by the Grok 2 AI model, which also supports both free and premium web versions of the chatbot. During initial testing, there were no issues with latency, bugs, or glitches, suggesting a smooth user experience. Notably, the "Fun mode" feature, which might be exclusive to X Premium subscribers, was not available in the iOS app version.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 16:36 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms
GTA 6 2025 release confirmed?

GTA 6 2025 release confirmed? Rockstar's job listings and Take-Two projections suggest launch on track
PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets