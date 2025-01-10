Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Gemini app gains ability to make calls and send messages- Know how it will work

Gemini app gains ability to make calls and send messages- Know how it will work

Gemini app gains lock screen ability on Android, allowing users to make calls or send text messages without unlocking the smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 14:34 IST
Gemini app gains ability to make calls and send messages- Know how it will work
Gemini app can now make calls via the lock screen, know how it works. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Google's Gemini app has been gaining additional abilities, apart from resolving user queries and answering questions. For Android devices, the Gemini app has started to work as an AI assistant and with Gemini Live users are also making voice conversations with a chatbot. Now, Google is enhancing its basic skills such as allowing users to make calls or send text messages with user commands. Reportedly, the Gemini app is rolling out “Make calls and send messages without unlocking” the device feature on Android. Know more about how the feature will work.

Gemini app will now make calls

Google has confirmed that the Gemini app is rolling out new features, allowing the app or mobile assistant to make calls or send messages even when the phone is unlocked. To enable this feature, Google has released a new Phone extension for Android devices that will allow the Gemini app to make calls from the smartphone “calling app to call your contacts, businesses, and phone numbers directly.”

To activate this feature, open your Gemini app and tap on your profile. Then go to the app “Settings” and tap on “Gemini on lock screen.” Now simply enable the “Make calls and send messages without unlocking” feature. Now, without unlocking the phone, long press the power button to activate the Gemini app and command “ Gemini, call.” It will search the person or business from the contacts and make the call. Note that, the feature is not widely available and is still rolling out to the users. Therefore, make sure the app is updated to the latest version to activate this feature. Our team at HT Tech was also able to test the feature on an Android device, however, it's currently not taking the voice prompts aptly and providing contact suggestions from the phone app.

In December, Google announced the “Gemini on lock screen” extension which comes with several features that users can make without actually unlocking the device. Apart from this the tech giant is also in the process of introducing Flash 2.0 experiment to Advanced subscribers.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 14:34 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets