Hide your phone number on WhatsApp? Check out the details here

WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature which will allow users to give message reactions within community announcements. "WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.2.0.75. What's new in this update? WhatsApp is working on message reactions within the community announcement group, for a future update of the app!," WABetaInfo said.

According to the report, WhatsApp was spotted working on an iOS version of this feature. Earlier, WABetaInfo had explained that sometimes it is not possible to react to messages in the community announcement group because it would reveal your phone number, and WhatsApp is working on hiding it when reacting to messages in this special group. "Thanks to the recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.2.0.75 update, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on the same feature for a future update of the iOS app," it added.

WABetainfo also shared a screenshot of the feature at work. The screenshot shows a community announcement with a banner that reads, “To view and send reactions in this chat, update WhatsApp.”

"WhatsApp is working on an in-app banner to announce when an update that brings message reactions within the announcement group is available. In this case, it will be needed to update the version of WhatsApp from the App Store or the TestFlight app in order to react to messages sent within the community announcement group," the report added.

It can be noted that the ability to react to messages within the community announcement group is under development and it will be released in a future update.