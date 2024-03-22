 IAU names asteroid named after Indian professor, recognizing his contributions to astronomy | Tech News
Home Tech News IAU names asteroid named after Indian professor, recognizing his contributions to astronomy

IAU names asteroid named after Indian professor, recognizing his contributions to astronomy

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named an asteroid after esteemed Indian astrophysicist Prof Jayant Murthy, honoring his groundbreaking work in ultraviolet astronomy and space missions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 16:47 IST
Icon
Prof Jayant Murthy
Prof Murthy expresses delight at having an asteroid named after him for his work on NASA's New Horizons mission. (IIA)
Prof Jayant Murthy
Prof Murthy expresses delight at having an asteroid named after him for his work on NASA's New Horizons mission. (IIA)

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, announced on Friday that the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has honored renowned Indian astrophysicist Prof Jayant Murthy by naming an asteroid after him. The asteroid, previously designated as "2005 EX296," has now been officially named "(215884) Jayantmurthy" by the IAU's Working Group on Small Bodies Nomenclature. Positioned between Mars and Jupiter, the asteroid completes one orbit around the Sun every 3.3 years.

Prof Murthy's Contributions to the New Horizons Mission

Prof Murthy, who retired from IIA in 2021 but continues as an Honorary Professor, expressed his joy at the rare recognition. He credited his work with the NASA New Horizons Science Team, particularly focusing on observing the ultraviolet background radiation in the Universe, for this honor. The New Horizons mission, famous for its detailed study of Pluto during its 2015 flyby and subsequent exploration of the Kuiper Belt, has benefited from Prof Murthy's contributions.

Previous IIA Directors with Asteroids Named After Them

His research, centered on measuring the cosmic ultraviolet background, is vital for understanding celestial phenomena. Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, director of IIA, described the naming of the asteroid as "a very rare honor." Prof Murthy now joins the esteemed company of previous IIA directors, Prof MK Vainu Bappu and Prof JC Bhattacharyya, who also have asteroids named after them.

Joice Mathew, a former student of Prof Murthy and currently based at Mt Stromlo Observatory in Australia, praised the recognition as well-deserved. He emphasized the thrill among those familiar with Prof Murthy's work, noting that having an asteroid named after him is an incredible tribute to his contributions to the field of astrophysics.

The naming of "(215884) Jayantmurthy" serves as a testament to Prof Murthy's significant impact on the study of ultraviolet astronomy and space missions, highlighting India's prowess in the field of astrophysics on an international stage.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Mar, 16:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new
GTA 6
Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets