In big blow, Twitter Blue records only $11 million in revenue on Mobile in 3 months

One of the biggest bets made by Twitter CEO Elon Musk after he took the reins of the company was to relaunch Twitter Blue, a subscription service which gives users premium features, in order to increase the company's revenue stream and to decrease the reliance on advertisers. One of the most lucrative features included in the subscription is blue tick verification, which earlier was reserved for notable people and organizations. But after an uproar over the verification process, the company relaunched the new Twitter Blue on December 12 with a better verification process to keep trolls away. However, three months after its launch, it has been revealed that the subscription service has only managed to get a revenue of $11 million from mobile devices.

The information around the financial numbers comes from data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower which mentioned “While $11 million is a small figure, we should caveat that this estimate does not cover web-based subscriptions. The figures cover the 20 markets where Blue has been launched prior to this week”, as per a report by TechCrunch.

Twitter Blue 3 month revenue numbers revealed

The revenue numbers have come at a time when the microblogging platform is doubling down on its subscription service with the recent announcement that legacy check marks will be disappearing from April 1. Twitter has also said that henceforth, the only way to get the blue tick mark is by subscribing to Twitter Blue. The company has also reworked the numbers and has increased the subscription fee for Apple from $8 to $11.

The revenue numbers are disappointing considering the heavy advertising, lucrative features and promotion from Twitter celebrity and CEO Elon Musk himself. And with the advertisers pulling out from the microblogging platform, the low numbers are painting a grim picture for the company.

It should also be noted that the numbers are low because the feature was not available in multiple markets until very recently. For example, India got the Twitter Blue subscription starting February 8. Users in India can purchase the monthly subscription for a monthly fee of Rs. 650 on the web and Rs. 900 on mobile devices.