In big blow, Twitter Blue records only $11 million in revenue on Mobile in 3 months

Reports reveal that in the three months since the launch of Twitter Blue, the company has only generated revenue of $11 million on mobile devices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 18:52 IST
In Pics: Your Twitter has been changed forever by Elon Musk
Twitter
1/7 Twitter top officials fired: As soon as Musk took over Twitter, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. That was the first decision taken by Musk at Twitter. On Friday, Twitter also laid off 50 percent of its employees and Musk defended the step by saying that this is being done in an effort to place Twitter on a profitable path. (AFP)
Twitter
2/7 Charges for Blue Tick: Twitter users who want a verified account will now have to pay charges for the same as Twitter will now charge $8 for Blue Tick. Musk supported the decision by posting a number of tweets regarding the same. He believes the subscription fee will give Twitter 'a revenue stream to reward content creators' while the company will not have to depend on advertisers. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
3/7 Twitter Content Moderation Council: Twitter will set up a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. The council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions. (AFP)
Twitter
4/7 Advertisers: General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some of the corporate companies who have distanced themselves from Twitter. Several advertisers have suspended ad spending on Twitter altogether. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
5/7 Changes to Twitter's homepage: Musk requested that users who have logged out of Twitter and visit the homepage of Twitter's site to be redirected to the Explore page which shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a report by Verge. (REUTERS)
Twitter
6/7 Vine: Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if he should bring back Vine. (AP)
Twitter
7/7 Removal of Days of Rest: Days of Rest has been removed from the calendars of the Twitter employees. It can be known that the Days of Rest refers to the monthly days off to let employees rest and recharge. (AP)
Twitter
View all Images
Twitter Blue generated just $11 million in revenue since the launch of the subscription service. (REUTERS)

One of the biggest bets made by Twitter CEO Elon Musk after he took the reins of the company was to relaunch Twitter Blue, a subscription service which gives users premium features, in order to increase the company's revenue stream and to decrease the reliance on advertisers. One of the most lucrative features included in the subscription is blue tick verification, which earlier was reserved for notable people and organizations. But after an uproar over the verification process, the company relaunched the new Twitter Blue on December 12 with a better verification process to keep trolls away. However, three months after its launch, it has been revealed that the subscription service has only managed to get a revenue of $11 million from mobile devices.

The information around the financial numbers comes from data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower which mentioned “While $11 million is a small figure, we should caveat that this estimate does not cover web-based subscriptions. The figures cover the 20 markets where Blue has been launched prior to this week”, as per a report by TechCrunch.

Twitter Blue 3 month revenue numbers revealed

The revenue numbers have come at a time when the microblogging platform is doubling down on its subscription service with the recent announcement that legacy check marks will be disappearing from April 1. Twitter has also said that henceforth, the only way to get the blue tick mark is by subscribing to Twitter Blue. The company has also reworked the numbers and has increased the subscription fee for Apple from $8 to $11.

The revenue numbers are disappointing considering the heavy advertising, lucrative features and promotion from Twitter celebrity and CEO Elon Musk himself. And with the advertisers pulling out from the microblogging platform, the low numbers are painting a grim picture for the company.

It should also be noted that the numbers are low because the feature was not available in multiple markets until very recently. For example, India got the Twitter Blue subscription starting February 8. Users in India can purchase the monthly subscription for a monthly fee of Rs. 650 on the web and Rs. 900 on mobile devices.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 18:52 IST
Tags:
