Home Tech News In big move, Twitter blocks links to Threads amidst fiery rivalry

In big move, Twitter blocks links to Threads amidst fiery rivalry

As Threads popularity soars, Twitter has reportedly started blocking the new app's links on its platform. On the other hand, Twitter CEO has downplayed the reports of a decline in traffic, revealing that it could set a new record this week.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 12 2023, 11:52 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Twitter
View all Images
Twitter’s popularity has taken a dive, as revealed by Cloudflare's CEO earlier this week. (Unsplash)

Since its launch on July 5, the popularity of Twitter's newest rival Threads has grown exponentially, becoming the fastest platform to reach 100 million users. This has coincided with Twitter's traffic taking a hit, with the microblogging platform coming at 37th place in the latest DNS rankings, as revealed by Cloudflare CEO. While Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino has downplayed reports of a decline in traffic, the platform does seem to be concerned about the latest competition, and in its wake, it has reportedly taken a drastic step to push back.

Twitter blocks Threads links

According to Technologist Andy Baio (via TechCrunch), although Twitter allows users to post URLs on the platform, it has recently been blocking links to the Threads app. Baio posted a screenshot on Threads showing a search for “url:threads.net” which returned no results. Searches with operators usually return results with the tweets in which the links are mentioned, however, there were no links to Threads profiles or posts in this case.

With the post, Baio wrote, “Twitter is selectively blocking searches for tweets that link to Threads, even though they allow posting Threads URLs (for now).”

Other users have also noticed issues related to Threads links on Twitter. User @thebigjohnnyd commented on the Threads post, “I noticed last week that if you post a threads link and someone has tweet notifs on, they will get the push notification on their phone but the in the app or on the website the notification won't show the tweet.”

What traffic decline?

In light of the graph posted by the Cloudflare CEO that showed Twitter's decline in traffic since January 2023, Twitter executive chair and CTO Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino emphasized that it is still doing well. Moreover, they also revealed that the microblogging platform is set to create some new records of its own.

In a tweet yesterday, Yaccarino wrote, “Don't want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February”. Likely taking a dig at Threads and other microblogging platforms, she added, “There's only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it”.

Replying to the tweet, Musk revealed that Twitter is on course to create a new record. “Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week”, he commented.

While Twitter and Threads have been engaged in a battle to become the top microblogging platforms, the heads of the respective platforms have also butted heads. Elon Musk challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a “cage match” recently, and the pair have been active on social media, posting updates about their respective training for the supposed fight.t

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 11:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets