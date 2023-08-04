Home Tech News Infinix looks to increase offerings in mid, mid-high price segments: India CEO

Infinix looks to increase offerings in mid, mid-high price segments: India CEO

Consumers look at value proposition and what they can get at a price point, Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor said on Thursday as the company aims to increase offerings in the mid and high-mid value segment.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 07:20 IST
Infinix GT 10 Pro first impressions: Will please the gamer in you
Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India today and here are our first impressions of this gaming handset. Check out the few things you need to consider before investing in the smartphone.
1/8 Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India today and here are our first impressions of this gaming handset. Check out the few things you need to consider before investing in the smartphone. (HT Tech)
The smartphone comes with a 45W charger, a phone case, and a glass screen guard. It included another box which contained gaming tools, and importantly, two shoulder triggers and finger sleeves! Just finding that in the box was an amazing feeling. Something extra, a value-add is always appreciated. Note that only the first 5000 users will get this extra gaming toolbox. 
2/8 The smartphone comes with a 45W charger, a phone case, and a glass screen guard. It included another box which contained gaming tools, and importantly, two shoulder triggers and finger sleeves! Just finding that in the box was an amazing feeling. Something extra, a value-add is always appreciated. Note that only the first 5000 users will get this extra gaming toolbox.  (HT Tech)
Display: The smartphone features a huge 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits that offers a dynamic streaming and gaming experience. When it comes to gaming you’ll get a premium feel especially when you are playing RAM-intensive games. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, the smartphone works quite smoothly. We tried the phone with a lower refresh rate setting as well and it still managed to do it all effortlessly.
3/8 Display: The smartphone features a huge 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits that offers a dynamic streaming and gaming experience. When it comes to gaming you’ll get a premium feel especially when you are playing RAM-intensive games. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, the smartphone works quite smoothly. We tried the phone with a lower refresh rate setting as well and it still managed to do it all effortlessly. (HT Tech)
Performance: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and we must say that it worked like a charm. So, over a period of one week, the smartphone was fun to use due to its amazing performance and sharp graphics. 
4/8 Performance: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and we must say that it worked like a charm. So, over a period of one week, the smartphone was fun to use due to its amazing performance and sharp graphics.  (HT Tech)
Camera: After a few tests and trials with the camera, the 108 MP primary sensor managed to capture detailed pictures in daylight and bring out the natural colours of the subject. However, the camera performance during low light left much to be desired. 
5/8 Camera: After a few tests and trials with the camera, the 108 MP primary sensor managed to capture detailed pictures in daylight and bring out the natural colours of the subject. However, the camera performance during low light left much to be desired.  (HT Tech)
Design: Yes, it does look appealing. Having said that, the glyph design that it touts, is supposed to light up like the Nothing Phone, but it only manages to change colour. Clearly, if you are going to emulate, you have to make sure there is a clear differentiation and over and above that, it should be as impressive or better.
6/8 Design: Yes, it does look appealing. Having said that, the glyph design that it touts, is supposed to light up like the Nothing Phone, but it only manages to change colour. Clearly, if you are going to emulate, you have to make sure there is a clear differentiation and over and above that, it should be as impressive or better. (HT Tech)
image caption
7/8 Battery: The smartphone supports a decent 5000 mAh battery. The battery life is great so far, despite playing games and streaming all day. But, one thing which struck me about the phone was the 45W charging support. Given that it was a gaming smartphone, a higher-wattage charger would have been ideal. It takes about an hour for the phone to charge completely. (HT Tech)
The Infinix GT 10 Pro smartphone will retail for Rs. 19,999 and customers can get up to 2000 instant discount with ICICI and Kotak Bank cards. Keeping the price in mind and the performance too, it is likely to give serious competition to other smartphones in this segment. Notably, the negatives do not take anything away from the fact that it is a gaming smartphone and what you need to focus is on the big display and performance. If you are someone who’s a gaming enthusiast, then you can check it out. Is it worth buying though? We will have more about the phone in our upcoming review. Stay tuned.  
8/8 The Infinix GT 10 Pro smartphone will retail for Rs. 19,999 and customers can get up to 2000 instant discount with ICICI and Kotak Bank cards. Keeping the price in mind and the performance too, it is likely to give serious competition to other smartphones in this segment. Notably, the negatives do not take anything away from the fact that it is a gaming smartphone and what you need to focus is on the big display and performance. If you are someone who’s a gaming enthusiast, then you can check it out. Is it worth buying though? We will have more about the phone in our upcoming review. Stay tuned.   (HT Tech)
infinix
View all Images
Infinix joins the league of smartphones by reducing bloatware or pre-installed Google and OS apps to enhance phone functionality. (infinix)

Consumers look at value proposition and what they can get at a price point, Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor said on Thursday as the company aims to increase offerings in the mid and high-mid value segment.

Speaking with PTI, he emphasised India's position being "right at the top" of the company's country matrix.

Infinix-parent Transsion clocked a 22 per cent year-on-year growth with over 2 crore shipments in the second quarter of the year, according to a company presentation. China-based Transsion Holdings, with brands like Tecno and Itel operating in regions like Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, is among the top five global brands, Kapoor said citing a Canalys smartphone market report.

In terms of volume, Africa with the biggest market share of Transsion is the leading region for the company but India is the biggest as a standalone country, he told PTI.

The company's Indian market share will be "close to 10 per cent", Kapoor said.

"We have seen stellar growth in every quarter. We are looking at increasing our mid and high mid-value or mid-premium segment."

The mobile brand which operates in the sub- 15,000 segment introduced gaming phones in the mid-premium segment at a price point of 17,999.

"There is a noticeable absence of distinct offerings in terms of both design, innovation, and seamless experience in the smartphone gaming arena. GT 10 Pro integrates into this ecosystem through its cyber mecha design, powerful 8050 gaming chipset, and pure OS experience as a gaming-oriented device," he said.

Even though the company manufactures components in China and Taiwan, Infinix says it manufactures its phones in India in the Transsion Holdings factory in Noida.

"Barring laptops, every product we sell, be it the whole smartphones or smart TVs, we make in India," he said.

Notably, the government has restricted the import of electronic devices like laptops, tablets, and computers, only allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports, according to a notice on Thursday.

Infinix joins the league of smartphones by reducing bloatware or pre-installed Google and OS apps to enhance phone functionality and gaming experience. Pre-installed apps have been reduced to 32, with an option of removing seven more pre-installed brand apps, Kapoor said.

The company operates in 70 countries with the largest market share in Africa at 40 per cent.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 07:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets