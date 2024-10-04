iOS 18.0.1 released: iPhone users get first update before big iOS 18.1 arrival

iOS 18 was rolled out for eligible iPhone users around the globe a couple of weeks ago but the update for missing the much-awaited Apple Intelligence features. As seen in the beta updates, the first Apple Intelligence features will arrive with iOS 18.1 that is expected to arrive in a few weeks. As iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro model users desperately wait for the iOS 18.1, Apple has rolled out iOS 18.0.1 first.

iOS 18.0.1 update addresses several bugs reported by iPhone and iPad users. Since the debut of iOS 18 last month, a few minor bugs and glitches have surfaced. Some users of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 have reported issues with touchscreen responsiveness, while a few reported about an iMessage bug and battery draining.

iOS 18.0.1 release notes

- This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including: - Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive in certain circumstances on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

- Camera may freeze when recording macro mode video on the Ultra Wide camera in 4K with HDR turned off on iPhone 16 Pro models.

- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face



iOS 18.1 coming soon

While iOS 18.0.1 primarily focuses on bug fixes and enhancements, Apple is also developing iOS 18.1. This upcoming update will introduce the first Apple Intelligence features, along with several other changes. Apple has stated that iOS 18.1 is set to be released sometime in October.

Based on the timings of previous updates, it can be predicted that iOS 18.1 will arrive after October 20. To recall, iOS 17.1, iOS 16.1, iOS 15.1 and iOS 14.1, all arrived between October 20 and 25.



