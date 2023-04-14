Home Tech News iPhone 14 Pro user? iOS 17 update set to bring THESE new features for you

iPhone 14 Pro user? iOS 17 update set to bring THESE new features for you

iOS 17 update is expected to bring new upgrades for iPhone 14 Pro this year. Check what's coming to you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 18:19 IST
iPhone 14 Pro users will get new upgrades for Dynamic Island with iOS 17. (HT Tech)

iOS 17 is just around the corner! As Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is nearing, several tipsters are coming up with new leaks and rumours to boost the excitement around the update. Now, a leakster on his Twitter handle "analyst941" has revealed almost everything new in iOS 17. If they are actually rolled out, some of the important updates are likely to be really beneficial, especially for iPhone 14 Pro model users.

If you are using iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, then know iOS 17 is tipped to bring two significant upgrades for you. One of the major upgrades is expected for the Dynamic Island. The leakster says Dynamic Island will do a lot more. Notably, iPhone 15 series is also expected to feature Dynamic Island, which is highlighted by the leakster. "Marketing department pressured development team to add more to Dynamic Island most likely to push sales of the standard iPhone 15's release," the leakster stated.

He further explained that many more notifications will be used with Dynamic Island, as well as a new Siri UI is being tested with it. However, he further mentioned that Apple may or may not go with the Dynamic Island version of Siri.

Apart from this, another major upgrade that will be exclusively important for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be the new settings for the always-on-display feature.

Apart from these, iOS 17 is expected to bring major UI changes to Control Center, more Focus Mode filters, notification changes, custom Accessibility settings, active widgets, CarKey improvements, camera app changes, and a lot more.

iOS 17 supported iPhones

The leak also shed light on the expected supported iPhone devices that will support iOS 17 update. It also cleared some doubts on whether all iOS 16-supported devices will get the iOS 17 update or not. The tipster said that all the models with iOS 16, including all A11 Bionic powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X will get the update. "iOS 17 Will support all models of the iPhone that were supported with iOS 16. Including ALL 'A!! Bionic' powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X."

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 17:47 IST
